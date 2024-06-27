Crow Canyon Software Announces NITRO Copilot for HR, IT, and More

Crow Canyon Software launches new AI-powered business process automation to help M365 & Teams users get faster service, help technicians focus on more urgent issues, and help managers boost satisfaction.
BENICIA, Calif., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crow Canyon Software, the Microsoft Preferred Partner who created the #1 help desk in M365 & Teams, NITRO Help Desk™, announces the release of NITRO Copilot. This revolutionary feature allows organizations to leverage:
- Policies & Procedures
- HR Documents
- Knowledge Base Articles
- Manuals & PDFs
- Historical Tickets
- Other Enterprise Data
Organizations can now use unique enterprise data to provide users with a self-serve copilot that flows directly through to HR or other department requests when additional support is needed. The entire process is now automated to provide 24/7 support to users while reducing the load on support technicians.
"Studies show that up to 25% of employee time is wasted searching for documents or information they need. We are proud to be able to help employees and organizations get this time back with NITRO Copilot," said Scott Restivo, CEO.
NITRO Copilot™ is available now at https://www.crowcanyon.com/nitro-copilot/.
If users still need help after making an inquiry to NITRO Copilot, users can escalate the inquiry to a technician with just a click. The request is fully auto-populated based on the previous conversation with Copilot, saving even more time for the user.
"We are combining the power of copilots with Microsoft 365 and Teams to provide an accessible, easy to use resource for users and technicians alike and keep your operations running smoothly," reports Restivo.
Learn more here: https://www.crowcanyon.com/nitro-copilot/
About Crow Canyon Software
Crow Canyon Software has been leading the charge as a Microsoft Preferred Partner in M365 & Teams business process automation for over 25 years. Dedicated to helping organizations improve user adoption, increase efficiency, and boost quality of service, Crow Canyon provides the #1 help desk in M365 & Teams, NITRO Help Desk™.
