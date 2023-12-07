Crow Canyon Software Announces NITRO Help Desk Teams App

"User adoption is one of the biggest issues organizations face when deploying a help desk solution. With more users spending time in Microsoft Teams than ever before, we set out to bring all the features of a complete help desk right to the Teams environment," said Scott Restivo, CEO. Post this

The NITRO Help Desk Teams App is available now at https://www.crowcanyon.com/sharepoint-applications/it-help-desk/nitro-help-desk-teams-app/.

Users can open tickets directly from within Teams or even leverage NITRO Copilot to self-serve within Teams. Technicians can assign, manage, and respond to tickets within Teams as well, making it easy to keep up with SLAs on the go. Management can access reporting and analytics from within Teams too, making all the help desk features very accessible with no additional sign-ons needed.

"We are taking the power and familiarity of Microsoft Teams and combining that with the power of the #1 help desk in Microsoft 365 and Teams to provide a highly powerful and adoptable ticketing solution," reports Restivo.

Learn more here: https://nitrohelpdesk.com/

About Crow Canyon Software

Crow Canyon Software has been leading the charge in M365 & Teams help desk advancement for over 25 years. Dedicated to helping organizations improve user adoption, increase efficiency, and boost quality of service, Crow Canyon provides the #1 help desk in M365 & Teams, NITRO Help Desk.

Krista White, Crow Canyon Software, (925)655-9084, [email protected], https://nitrohelpdesk.com/

SOURCE Crow Canyon Software