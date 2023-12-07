Crow Canyon Software Hosts Free Webinar "365 Shades of Success: A Microsoft Year in Review and the Road to 2024"

Register for a free webinar to hear from top Microsoft MVPs and experts, Jeff Willinger, Ryan Schouten, and Galen Keene to understand the latest innovations in technology, gain strategic knowledge to help your business, and stay ahead in your professional role.
BENICIA, Calif. , Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crow Canyon Software, creator of NITRO Help Desk™ the #1 help desk in M365 & Teams, announces a free webinar highlighting key Microsoft takeaways from 2023 and the road map to 2024. This webinar will take place on 12/13/23 at 11 am PT.
2023 has been a big year for Microsoft announcements – even with AI alone. There is a lot for users to unpack here so we are bringing top Microsoft MVPs, speakers, and experts together to distill the most important takeaways and prepare organizations for success in 2024.
"I am proud to bring this knowledge to the community. Many organizations use Microsoft products, but few fully utilize them. Now, with the latest advancements, we expect this will have a larger impact on success in 2024," says Scott Restivo, CEO for Crow Canyon.
Hear from top Microsoft MVPs and experts, Jeff Willinger, Ryan Schouten, and Galen Keene to understand the latest innovations in technology, gain strategic knowledge to help your business, and stay ahead in your professional role.
The free webinar will include key components:
- Azure & AI
- Windows
- Security
- Data & Analytics
- Viva
- Power Platform
- Copilot
- & More!
Learn more here: https://www.crowcanyon.com/resources/webinars/365-shades-success-microsoft-year-review-and-the-road-to-2024/
About Crow Canyon Software
Crow Canyon Software has been leading the charge in Microsoft 365 & Teams help desk advancement for over 25 years. Dedicated to helping organizations improve user adoption, increase efficiency, and boost quality of service, Crow Canyon provides the #1 help desk in M365 & Teams, NITRO Help Desk™.
Media Contact
Krista White, Crow Canyon Software, (925)655-9084, [email protected], www.crowcanyon.com
SOURCE Crow Canyon Software
