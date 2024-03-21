Crow Canyon Software Hosts Free Webinar Series to Give Back to Organizations Using Microsoft 365 + Teams

"I am thrilled to be able to bring our 25+ years of insights to the community. Most organizations use Microsoft 365, but few realize just how much they can leverage this into doing so much more." says Scott Restivo, CEO for Crow Canyon Post this

The series is scheduled as follows:

Business Process Automation with M365 on 3/14/24

Run a Help Desk in M365 on 3/21/24

What to do with AI, M365, & Copilot on 3/28/24

Managing Purchasing in M365 on 4/4/24

With the market demanding greater efficiency than ever before, you don't want to miss this series. Learn how you can leverage the environment you are already working in for cost savings, easy user adoption, and easy processes.

"I am thrilled to be able to bring our 25+ years of insights to the community. Most organizations use Microsoft 365, but few realize just how much they can leverage this into doing so much more." says Scott Restivo, CEO for Crow Canyon.

About Crow Canyon Software

Crow Canyon Software is the #1 business process automation solution, specializing in augmenting Microsoft 365 and Teams with custom and pre-built solutions. Dedicated to supporting the success of organizations worldwide, Crow Canyon provides the #1 no-code custom automation solution, NITRO Studio™, to support complete organizational growth and increased productivity.

