Crow Canyon Software Hosts Free Webinar Series to Give Back to Organizations Using Microsoft 365 + Teams

Crow Canyon Software brings over 25 years of expertise in business process automation, consolidated into a free March Madness Webinar Series to help organizations bring method to the madness with Microsoft 365 and Teams.
BENICIA, Calif., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --
Discover how organizations are leveraging automation, upgrading their help desk experience, leveraging AI, and improving purchasing.
The series is scheduled as follows:
- Business Process Automation with M365 on 3/14/24
- Run a Help Desk in M365 on 3/21/24
- What to do with AI, M365, & Copilot on 3/28/24
- Managing Purchasing in M365 on 4/4/24
With the market demanding greater efficiency than ever before, you don't want to miss this series. Learn how you can leverage the environment you are already working in for cost savings, easy user adoption, and easy processes.
"I am thrilled to be able to bring our 25+ years of insights to the community. Most organizations use Microsoft 365, but few realize just how much they can leverage this into doing so much more." says Scott Restivo, CEO for Crow Canyon.
About Crow Canyon Software
Crow Canyon Software is the #1 business process automation solution, specializing in augmenting Microsoft 365 and Teams with custom and pre-built solutions. Dedicated to supporting the success of organizations worldwide, Crow Canyon provides the #1 no-code custom automation solution, NITRO Studio™, to support complete organizational growth and increased productivity.
Media Contact
Krista White, Crow Canyon Software, (925) 478-3110
SOURCE Crow Canyon Software
