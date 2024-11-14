Crow Canyon Software Introduces AI-Powered Ticket Routing for NITRO Help Desk

"Most organizations aim to assign tickets in under 5 minutes but NITRO Help Desk's AI-powered routing greatly reduces this routing time to be virtually instantaneous. Now, technicians can deliver faster, better service to users to keep organizations running smoothly." said Scott Restivo, CEO. Post this

NITRO Help Desk leverages the latest AI technologies to take the hassle out of ticket categorization for end users by automatically analyzing the ticket description. AI then matches it with the correct Category and Issue Type—no need for users to figure out complex dropdowns or categories.

"Studies show most organizations aim to assign tickets in under 5 minutes but NITRO Help Desk's AI-powered routing greatly reduces this routing time to be virtually instantaneous. Now, technicians can deliver faster, better service to users to keep organizations running smoothly." said Scott Restivo, CEO.

Whether a ticket is submitted through Teams, email, or the Employee Portal, NITRO Help Desk's AI ensures that every request is routed accurately. Utilizing this feature saves time and improves ticket resolution speed. The result? Faster support, smoother workflows, and happier end users.

NITRO Help Desk™ is available now at https://www.crowcanyon.com/sharepoint-applications/it-help-desk/.

"We are combining the power of AI with Microsoft 365 and Teams to provide a fast, effective help desk solution for users and technicians alike," reports Restivo.

Learn more here: https://www.crowcanyon.com/sharepoint-applications/it-help-desk/

About Crow Canyon Software

Crow Canyon Software has been leading the charge as a Microsoft Preferred Partner in M365 & Teams business process automation for over 25 years. Dedicated to helping organizations improve user adoption, increase efficiency, and boost quality of service, Crow Canyon provides the #1 help desk in M365 & Teams, NITRO Help Desk™.

Media Contact

Krista White, Crow Canyon Software, +1 (925) 478-3110, [email protected], https://www.crowcanyon.com

