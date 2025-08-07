Crow Canyon Software Launches NITRO Studio AI - Packed with AI-Powered Enhancements for Accelerated Workflow Automation in Microsoft 365

"With the addition of NITRO Copilot and AI integrations in forms, workflows, and communication, our customers now have the tools they need to transform how work gets done—intelligently, efficiently, and at scale." Post this

With this release, Crow Canyon continues to lead the charge in delivering accessible automation tools purpose-built for Microsoft 365, Teams, and SharePoint environments.

New Features in NITRO Studio AI Include:

NITRO Copilot

A transformative AI assistant embedded across the platform, NITRO Copilot helps users complete tasks faster and smarter — from ticketing and workflow guidance to form filling and document automation.

AI Actions in NITRO Forms

NITRO Studio users can now enable intelligent actions directly in their forms, including:

Ticket Summarization – Automatically generates concise summaries of tickets, requests, and case histories.

Ticket Assistance – Offers contextual support with AI-driven suggestions and issue resolution guidance.

AI-Powered Email Manager

Elevate communication with the option to generate email responses using AI. Whether replying to customer inquiries or routing internal messages, responses are faster, more accurate, and consistently professional.

NITRO Workflows with Advanced AI Capabilities

Workflow automation enters the Age of AI:

Calculate Embeddings – Converts text and document data into semantic vectors to enable contextual understanding and AI reasoning.

Document Intelligence – Automatically extracts, classifies, and analyzes document content for smarter routing, approvals, and record-keeping.

Integration with Azure Search Index – Seamlessly turns workflow data into a vector database using Azure Cognitive Search for scalable, AI-powered search and insight.

"NITRO Studio AI marks a turning point for organizations ready to embrace AI to enhance their Microsoft 365 investment," said Scott Restivo, CEO of Crow Canyon Software. "With the addition of NITRO Copilot and AI integrations in forms, workflows, and communication, our customers now have the tools they need to transform how work gets done—intelligently, efficiently, and at scale."

NITRO Studio AI is available now and is fully compatible with Microsoft 365, Teams, and SharePoint, making it an ideal choice for strong user adoption and more efficient workflows.

About Crow Canyon Software

Crow Canyon Software has been developing business process automation solutions for over two decades, helping organizations worldwide improve productivity, efficiency, and collaboration. Its flagship platform, NITRO Studio, empowers users to build advanced forms, workflows, and automation solutions within Microsoft 365 and SharePoint—without writing code.

To learn more about NITRO Studio AI, visit: www.crowcanyon.com/nitro-studio

