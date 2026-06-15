Crow Industries Completes Rapid Integration During U.S. Army's "Right to Integrate" Sprint

"Crow Industries showed up, completed the technical requirements and integrated with the base C2 platform in a single weekend. The Army needs systems that can be added, adapted, and coordinated quickly, especially now as unmanned systems become more central to how the military operates." Post this

A small engineering team from Crow Industries went to Fort Carson, then quickly built, tested, and validated the APIs necessary to connect with the base model C2 platform, enabling all Fenris UGVs to be viewed and controlled alongside other manned, unmanned, and payload systems in a single operating picture. This sprint focused on proving that participating vendors could expose interfaces, document their systems, and integrate into a shared operational platform.

"Operation Jailbreak was designed to demonstrate that companies actually could come together and make their technologies work cohesively when called upon," said Dr. James Crowell, CEO of Crow Industries. "Crow Industries showed up, completed the technical requirements and integrated with the base C2 platform in a single weekend. The Army needs systems that can be added, adapted, and coordinated quickly, especially now as unmanned systems become more central to how the military operates."

According to the U.S. Army, the effort included about 600 participants and more than 50 companies working to open system APIs and unlock new integrations across more than 70 military capabilities, with additional testing and validation continuing as the sprint moves forward. Defense firms Anduril, Boeing, General Dynamics, L3Harris, Leidos, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Palantir, Perennial Autonomy, and RTX were all a part of the hackathon.

For Crow Industries, completing integration during Operation Jailbreak demonstrates Fenris' ability to connect quickly into a shared operational environment and support the Army's push for more modular, interoperable battlefield systems.

About Crow Industries

Founded in 2018, Crow Industries is a U.S.-based robotics company developing advanced autonomous systems for the mining, defense, and space sectors. Backed by Techstars, Outlander, and Winklevoss Capital, the company is building the robotic labor force that will accelerate the clean energy transition, enhance sovereign capability, and lay the groundwork for resource operations on the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Crow Industries is redefining what's possible on Earth today while charting the path for humanity's future among the stars. For more information, visit https://crowindustriesinc.com/.

Media Contact

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SOURCE Crow Industries