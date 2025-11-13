Crow Tribal Family Alleges Horse Massacre Was the Breaking Point in Decades of Federal Misconduct, Betrayal, and Broken Treaties

"The lack of enforcement and accountability, as alleged in this case, demonstrates how the failure to honor treaty commitments leaves tribal families vulnerable," said attorney Jeffrey Nelson. Post this

"This case is about what we believe is the federal government's failure to meet its legal obligations to tribal citizens," said attorney Jeffrey Nelson of the law firm mctlaw, which represents the plaintiffs. "The treaty and trust responsibilities are binding legal duties that, in our view, have been neglected for decades."

The complaint describes multiple instances in which federal officials approved grazing leases on the plaintiffs' land without proper authorization, and in excess of statutory acreage limits. In one instance, a lease signed in 2023 allegedly granted a nearby non-Indian ranch access to the plaintiffs' allotment, including their homesite, without their required consent, and allowing the rancher to control far more land on the Reservation than allowed by law. Federal law mandates that Indian landowners consent to such leases and limits the amount of reservation land that non-Indians may control; restrictions the plaintiffs allege were disregarded.

The plaintiffs also cite the federal government's failure to investigate or respond after a 2020 incident in which, according to the complaint, 34 of their horses were found shot, killed, and mutilated, and 78 others were missing. Despite reporting the event to BIA law enforcement, the complaint states that no meaningful action was taken, despite a treaty obligation to investigate such crimes and take proper action against the perpetrators.

"The lack of enforcement and accountability, as alleged in this case, demonstrates how the failure to honor treaty commitments leaves tribal families vulnerable," said Nelson. "This lawsuit asks the Court to hold the government accountable for failing to protect the plaintiffs and their property, as required under federal law."

The full complaint, filed by mctlaw in Washington, D.C., includes supporting documents, land maps, and photographic exhibits. Please be advised that some images included in the exhibits show graphic scenes of the slaughtered horses and may be disturbing. The case is currently pending before the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

