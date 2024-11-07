Crowd Digital Marketing Announces Acquisition of Software Development Firm Noble

Digital Marketing Firm to Acquire Noble's Website Management Service

DENVER, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crowd Digital Marketing, a Denver-based digital marketing and advertising agency, has announced the acquisition of Noble, a software development firm based in San Francisco, CA.

This marks Crowd Digital Marketing's second acquisition, following the successful acquisition of The Pottle Group in 2022. That acquisition helped expand Crowd's footprint in Colorado and brought notable clients like Fleisher Smyth & Brokaw and Breckenridge-based Flame Restaurant Group into the Crowd Digital Marketing family. It also enabled the company to broaden its service offerings and support for a diverse range of businesses. This latest acquisition continues Crowd's growth trajectory, now bringing Noble's clients under its umbrella.

This acquisition expands Crowd Digital Marketing's ability to offer enhanced services to nonprofits and small businesses previously served by Noble. The transition, effective November 14, 2024, will include a seamless handover of website management and maintenance for existing clients, ensuring uninterrupted service while expanding their access to additional digital marketing and website management solutions.

Some of Noble's current clients include Smith Memorial Playground, The Theater Project, Garces Family Foundation, Asylee Women Enterprise, and Hearts Need Art. These organizations will now benefit from expanded services such as SEO optimization, social media management, and Google Ad Grants assistance, in addition to their existing website maintenance plans.

Crowd Digital Marketing's notable nonprofit clients include The Missouri Democratic Party, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado, Volunteers for Outdoor Colorado, the Community Office for Resource Efficiency, and Veterans to Farmers. With a reputation for creative storytelling and SEO excellence, Crowd Digital Marketing has won several prestigious Summit International Awards for its work, including website redesigns for Con Safos and Tony Tenderonis.

Founder of Crowd Digital Marketing, Alex Schupp, commented on the acquisition:

"We're thrilled to welcome Noble's clients into the Crowd Digital Marketing family. This partnership not only aligns with our mission of supporting nonprofits but also opens new opportunities to enhance the digital presence of each organization we serve. Our goal is to provide organizations with the best possible resources to help them succeed online."

About Crowd Digital Marketing

Crowd Digital Marketing is an award-winning digital marketing agency based in Denver, Colorado. The agency specializes in website design, eCommerce management, SEO, content marketing, and social media management, helping nonprofits and businesses achieve their digital goals.

For more information, visit www.denvercrowd.com.

