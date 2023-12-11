Crowd Sim and Motion Director Editor for iClone 8.4 Launch as Free Upgrades

Reallusion releases iClone 8.4

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crowd simulation continues to be a cornerstone of films, games, architectural visualization, traffic analysis, construction, and engineering. Its significance extends further into AI training, driving simulations, and the advancements of digital twin development, elevating the discipline as an increasingly valuable component of cutting-edge industries.

In response to the soaring demand for crowd simulation, iClone 8.4 has undergone a monumental transformation, now boasting an integrated crowd simulation engine available as a free upgrade. This remarkable leap forward democratizes access, empowering small to mid-sized studios to harness its power affordably. The fruition of two years of relentless development, this update brings forth streamlined functionalities and flawless asset integration. The Crowd Sim technology marks Reallusion's pioneering step into the world of simulations, with upcoming releases in 2024 set to elevate the experience further with a focus on environment interaction and motion planning.

Last but not least, this update introduces the Motion Director (MD) Editor, providing an infinite range of options to customize and interact with MD toolsets. This allows the user to precisely steer characters around the scene and trigger motion sequences precisely as desired.

Feature Highlights

Complete Toolchain

Most existing crowd simulation solutions are composed of plugins for off-the-shelf software such as 3ds Max or Maya. This fragmentation commonly lacks readily available assets for immediate production and is frequently priced beyond the means of smaller studios. In contrast, Reallusion has developed a comprehensive character production and crowd simulation toolchain that is both practical and affordable for real-time simulation.

This toolchain includes a spectrum of tools ranging from 3D character creation (Character Creator) and character animation (iClone) to an extensive library of motion and character assets (Actorcore), complemented by an asset developer ecosystem comprising the Content Store and Marketplace. The integrated suite empowers users to design custom characters tailored to specific thematic needs and seamlessly integrate personalized animations, including complex crowd behavior.

Environment Setup

Designating the traversable area on an imported 3D environment is mostly automatic. The scene can comprise multiple elevations connected by ramps and stairs. iClone seamlessly detects accessible areas and promptly updates the NavMesh whenever new objects are introduced. It integrates navigable inclines and distinguishes between passable and obstructed zones. Live NavMesh updates can dynamically adjust to changes, such as the movement of automatic sliding doors.

Walkway for Foot Traffic

Establish footpaths with simple mouse clicks, modify road curvature and width by dragging control points, and automatically identify surfaces conducive for movement. Seamlessly close paths to create continuous loops, connect individual paths to craft passages or intersections, and fine-tune the probability of selecting specific routes.

Flexible Character Spawning

Choose the target location for spawning actors, whether it's a 3D model, a user-defined volume, a walkway, or the entire NavMesh. Have the flexibility to specify the crowd size, formation, density, facing direction, and observe their actions upon placement in the scene. Male, female, elderly, or child actors can automatically adopt appropriate animation styles, with adjustable probability ratios among idle, walking, jogging, and other performances.

Smart Avoidance and Flocking

Incorporating natural crowd dynamics, this iClone crowd simulation lets characters maintain distancing and formations while circumnavigating obstacles, irrespective of their movement styles and speeds. Through the use of agent radius, detection times, and wait-and-move cadences, the simulation can minimize backtracking and unravel pedestrian bottlenecks.

Directable Characters

Easily generate realistic characters with intricate facial expressions, various accessories, and diverse animation styles, ideal for populating crowd scenes at any distance. Users have the flexibility to manage characters collectively or individually, employing keyboards, game controllers, or mouse-click waypoints to direct their locomotion.

Ambient Animation with ActorGroups

ActorGroups are equipped with pre-defined, loopable animations for standing, sitting, and talking, enriched by an array of accessories, facial expressions, and genuine social interactions. They enhance scenes by introducing randomized actors, materials, and motions, or by crafting bespoke ActorGroups, further enlivening the overall experience.

Alternate Performance and Versatility

Enjoy the flexibility of converting characters into Lite actors when system resources are constrained or when optimizing for heavy crowd simulations. Choose to revert Lite actors back to Edit mode for precise control over their movements using Motion Director along with a diverse range of input controllers.

Motion Director Editor

Motion Matching has been integrated for smooth navigation control, enabling easy addition of new idle and perform triggers to Motion Director via drag-and-drop interface. Motion Mixer lets users direct upper-body motions while the legs are controlled by standing, walking, or jogging iMD states. Moreover, the Mixer features specific sub-mixer actions, enabling actors to perform tasks like making a call, sending a message, or simply glancing at a handheld device. Know more about Motion Director >

Customization and Expansion

Access the ActorCore roster to enlist scanned actors and their matching mocap loops. Use Character Creator to design modular actors, decimate the mesh for massive crowd simulations, or auto-rig with AccuRIG. Spawned crowds can be randomized based on user-defined actor and motion lists that match them with predefined accessories and material options.

Pipeline and Render

Effortlessly export animated characters to a preferred 3D tool or game engine. Native Auto Setup plugins are available at no cost, offering pre-configured model and material setups for Blender, Unreal Engine, and Unity. Moreover, Live Link supports synchronization with the Unreal Engine and NVIDIA Omniverse, enabling a two-way workflow. Upcoming support is also in the works for 3ds Max and Maya.

Startup Assets

iClone includes 8 crowd characters, each featuring 5 texture options. To enhance the crowd simulation experience, consider obtaining the two essential packs for additional crowd extras. For a broader selection of 3D actors offering loopable ambient motions created from authentic mocap data, explore the vast offerings available in ActorCore.

Modern People Sampler

31 scanned actors are available with full-body rigging, encompassing various genders and ages. These individuals offer a rich array of animation possibilities using Crowd Generation and the dynamic spawning features of ActorGroups. Each character is equipped with 5 texture options, allowing for both random and specific visual variations, enhancing the diversity and realism within 3D animations. Know more about Modern People Sampler.

Social Actions

"Social Actions" is an ambient crowd animation pack designed to utilize the dynamic spawning system for ActorGroups. Effortlessly bring scenes to life with individuals standing, sitting, engaging in conversation, or naturally interacting with close ones. Comprising 90 mocap animation loops for endless background animation, each detailed with authentic facial expressions and digitized in MotionPlus format, this pack is compatible with any project. Know more about Social Actions.

