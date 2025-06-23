CrowdCare Redefines Healthcare Access with Peer-Powered Alternative to Insurance

"Too many people avoid care because of cost uncertainty or denial of coverage," added Cerasani. "CrowdCare's model removes that fear and replaces it with real options and real support." Post this

"With CrowdCare, we're not asking people to gamble on a complicated insurance plan. We're offering a community-based solution that puts control—and compassion—back in the hands of the patient," said Lee Cerasani, CEO of CrowdCare.

For a low monthly fee, CrowdCare members receive:

Access to a 24/7 virtual care platform

Discounted prescriptions and negotiated cash-pay rates

A dedicated Care Advocate for personal support

The ability to submit high-cost bills for crowdfunding by fellow members

There are no networks, no deductibles, and no insurance claims. Instead, members act as self-pay patients while supporting one another through a shared crowdfunding pool. Routine and minor medical expenses are paid directly by the member at discounted rates, while larger costs are submitted to the community for financial support.

"Too many people avoid care because of cost uncertainty or denial of coverage," added Cerasani. "CrowdCare's model removes that fear and replaces it with real options and real support."

Care Advocates guide members through the complexities of the healthcare system—helping them find affordable providers, understand billing, and negotiate charges. Through its mobile app, members can also access virtual care and discounted prescriptions, all with complete transparency.

With medical debt still one of the leading causes of personal bankruptcy in the U.S., CrowdCare addresses a systemic failure by offering a peer-backed model grounded in shared responsibility and choice. It is not insurance, and that distinction matters.

Unlike health-sharing ministries, CrowdCare does not rely on religious affiliation or selective coverage. It is a structured, tech-enabled membership model that promotes healthcare access through community crowdfunding and proactive support tools.

As CrowdCare continues to grow, the platform is focused on expanding virtual offerings, building local provider partnerships, and helping members across the country reclaim agency in their healthcare journey.

About CrowdCare

CrowdCare is a peer-powered platform offering an affordable alternative to traditional health insurance. By combining community crowdfunding, virtual care, and personalized support, CrowdCare helps members access and fund healthcare without networks, deductibles, or surprise bills. Based in Deerfield Beach, Florida, CrowdCare is committed to building a healthcare model driven by people—not profit. Learn more at www.TheCrowdCare.com.

