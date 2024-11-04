Crowdfunded Wine-Making Supports Prostate Cancer Research - Drinking Charitably

Tax-deductible crowd funded wine-making at 2redWinery supports prostate cancer research while backers receive award-winning wines.
GAINESVILLE, Fla., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a unique non profit crowd funding campaign 2redWinery, makers of the award-winning Zinpiphany© Zinfandel and #2red, is currently crowd funding its next vintage on Indiegogo with all proceeds supporting prostate cancer research through the non-profit Hollander Foundation, an IRS approved 501c3 organization. Campaign supporters, in exchange for their tax-deductible support, can secure wine from the award-winning wine library of 2redWinery.
Dr. Robert Hollander, the winemaker and principle of 2redWinery, started small-volume wine making in 2007 in pursuit of a long-standing passion in wine. After he was diagnosed with prostate cancer at an incurable stage in 2010, Dr. Hollander, a highly-regarded clinician/teacher at the Gainesville VA Medical Center, affiliated with the University of Florida, created his Foundation to fund prostate cancer research, using the proceeds from his wine-making to fund the Foundation.
"Realizing that things can always be worse, three of the ugliest words pairs in the English language have got to include 'metastatic cancer,' 'palliative therapy,' and 'my oncologist'," Hollander observed. "Channeling the wine making into something purposeful just seemed to make sense." In the eight years the non-profit Foundation has been operational, unrestricted grants have been provided to researchers at eight different university medical enters engaged with cutting edge prostate cancer research.
Dr. Hollander's campaign goal is $15,000 with all proceeds above production costs supporting prostate cancer research through his non-profit Hollander Foundation. Contributions to the campaign are processed by FirstGiving and are tax deductible. Rewards for campaign supporters include wine from the award-winning library of 2redWinery and are ready for immediate delivery before the Thanksgiving and December holidays.
Foundation Grant Recipients
2013 –Lance Pagliaro, M.D., Department of Oncology, Mayo Clinic
2014 – Nima Sharifi, M.D., Department of Cancer Biology, Cleveland Clinic
2015 – Padmanee Sharma, M.D., Department of Genitourinary Medical Oncology, MD Anderson
2016 – Scott Dehm, M.D. Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, Mayo Clinic
2017 – Mary-Ellen Taplin, M.D. Department of Medicine, Harvard Medical School
2018 – Partnering with Fox Chase Cancer Center
2019 – Marc Smaldone, M.D.– Fox Chase Cancer Center
2020 – Eli M. Van Allen, M.D. – Dana Farber Cancer Institute
2021 – John K. Lee, M.D. – UCLA Broad Stem Cell Research Center
2022 - Partnering with Prostate Cancer Foundation
2023 - Eugene Shenderov, M.D. - Johns Hopkins Medicine
The wines of 2redWinery have been honored in multiple wine competitions.
Zinpiphany
2007 2012 SF International Wine Competition Silver Medal
2008 2012 SF International Wine Competition Double Gold
2008 6th Annual American Fine Wine Competition Silver Medal
2009 2012 SF International Wine Competition Silver Medal
2010 2013 SF International Wine Competition Gold Medal
2010 2014 NY World Wine & Spirits Competition Silver Medal
2011 2014 SF International Wine Competition Bronze Medal
2012 2016 SF International Wine Competition Silver Medal
2013 2016 SF International Wine Competition Silver Medal
2013 2017 NY World Wine & Spirits Competition Bronze Medal
2014 2017 NY World Wine & Spirits Competition Bronze Medal
2014 2018 SF Internal Wine Competition Bronze Medal
2015 2018 SF Internal Wine Competition Silver Medal
2015 2018 NY World Wine & Spirits Competition Bronze Medal
2015 2019 NY World Wine & Spirits Competition Silver Medal
2017 2019 SF Internal Wine Competition Silver Medal
2017 2019 NY World Wine & Spirits Competition Silver Medal
#2red
2007 2012 SF International Wine Competition Bronze Medal
2008 2012 SF International Wine Competition Bronze Medal
2009 6th Annual American Fine Wine Competition Silver Medal
2009 2012 SF International Wine Competition Bronze Medal
2009 2014 NY World Wine & Spirits Competition Double Gold/Best of Class
2010 2013 SF International Wine Competition Gold Medal
2010 2014 NY World Wine & Spirits Competition Bronze Medal
2011 2014 SF International Wine Competition Silver Medal
2012 2016 SF International Wine Competition Gold Medal
2013 2016 SF International Wine Competition Bronze Medal
2014 2017 SF International Wine Competition Bronze Medal
