Crowdkeep Inc, a leading enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) platform has closed an acquisition with Veea, Inc.

Crowdkeep platform captures and analyzes real-time operational data to enhance the speed, accuracy, and intelligence of critical workplace functions. It serves a wide range of environments including schools, hospitals, hotels, manufacturing facilities, commercial real estate, and construction sites empowering organizations to make fast, data-driven decisions about people, assets, and environments.

"This is a milestone we're incredibly proud of one that integrates AI at the edge to help us scale our impact globally with greater speed and accuracy". said Jad Boustany, Co-founder of Crowdkeep and a seasoned technology executive with more than 20 years of experience in software development, solutions architecture, and strategic IT consulting. He is currently serving as the Chief Executive Officer of Genesys Impact. A leading firm delivering advanced consulting services across IT, cloud, network infrastructure, and digital transformation. "From day one, our focus has been to create technology that brings clarity, efficiency, and control to fast-paced business operations now further enhanced by the power of AI analytics." said Boustany.

Rudy Seikaly, Co-founder and Chairman of MYCO Capital, stated: "From the earliest stages, MYCO Capital believed in the potential of Crowdkeep to disrupt and improve how companies made decisions with the smart analytics that it provides. This acquisition validates that vision, and we're proud to have played a foundational role in its journey."

As part of the acquisition, Helder Antunes, CEO of Crowdkeep, will join Veea's management team as an Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. He is on Veea's Board of Directors. A veteran of Cisco Systems and founding Chairman of the OpenFog Consortium, he will lead sales and marketing while overseeing key strategic accounts "Joining Veea is a powerful opportunity to combine Crowdkeep's capabilities with Veea's edge intelligence delivering real-time insights, faster decisions, and enhanced safety through AI-powered predictive analytics," said Antunes.

Michael Frye, Co-founder, added: "We founded Crowdkeep to drive the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G into the enterprise. With the acquisition by Veea, the mission will be accelerated".

Crowdkeep develops and sells a comprehensive enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) platform that disrupts the traditional ways that organizations operate. For more information, visit www.crowdkeep.com

Veea® has unified multi-tenant computing, multiaccess multiprotocol communications, edge storage and cybersecurity solutions through fully integrated cloud- and edge-managed products. Veea's pioneering Multiaccess Edge Computing (MEC) product, developed from the ground up in several compact form factors, brings together the functionality typically provided for through any combination of servers, Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices, routers, firewalls, Wi-Fi Access Points (APs), IoT gateways, 4G or 5G wireless access, and cloud management by means of multiple hardware, software and systems integrated and maintained by IT/OT professionals. Veea Edge Platform offers application responsiveness, bolsters cybersecurity, data privacy and context awareness, and lowers data transport costs as well as total cost of ownership, while providing for easy installation, operations, monitoring and maintenance of edge networks.

With Software Defined Networking (SDN), Network Function Virtualization (NFV), and network slicing over LAN, VeeaWare full-stack platform software uniquely provides for cellular-like subscription-based network-managed Wi-Fi and IoT devices over a connectivity and computing mesh network. It also enables application environment for a range of third-party ARM-based, x86-based and CUDA-based products that may incorporate GPUs, TPUs, DPUs, and/or NPUs that are all edge-managed through VeeaCloud.

Veea was formed in 2014 and is headquartered in New York City with a rich history of major innovations in the development of advanced networking, wireless and computing technologies, along with over 122 granted and 25 pending patents in key aspects of hyperconverged edge computing technologies. For more information, visit veea.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

