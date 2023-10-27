Crowds Tee Up For Astor Creek Golf & Country Club Grand Opening

Treasure Coast's First New Golf Course Community in Decades Draws Crush of Avid Golfers and Eager Homebuyers

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The pent-up demand for a new golf and country club community on Florida's burgeoning Treasure Coast is being met in high style by the all-new Astor Creek Golf & Country Club, presented by nationally renowned homebuilder, KOLTERHOMES®.

The community's two-day, Grand Opening event this past weekend attracted overflow crowds of more than 1,000 people. The festive atmosphere included event tents, food & beverage trucks, live music, and more. Guests were treated to leisurely tours of the community's 11 furnished home models, its breathtaking new golf course and pro shop, and previews of Astor Creek's stylish new clubhouse and planned lifestyle amenities, soon to be under construction.

New homes paired with full club membership

The first new golf course community on Florida's Treasure Coast in decades, Astor Creek offers the classic pleasures of country club living, expressed with a fresh, modern sensibility.

This private, gated enclave pairs the purchase of beautiful new KOLTERHOMES® with full membership in the community's new golf and country club. The carefree luxury of low-maintenance living is provided by each new home's landscaping and lawncare being seen to as well.

The full-service clubhouse will serve as the heart of what is sure to be this close-knit community's lively social and recreational scenes. Indoor and outdoor gathering areas include a casual sports bar and grill overlooking the sundeck and pool. A focus on wellness includes a fitness center powered by EGYM, movement studio, and variety of sports courts offering residents and their guests endless opportunities to get in the game.

A championship golf course, designed for everyday playability

At the center of Astor Creek is a beautiful, 18-hole championship golf course designed by rising industry visionary, Chris Wilczynski, of Michigan-based C.W. Golf Architecture.

With every angle, fairway, and green meticulously imagined and sculpted by Wilczynski and his team, the innovative, 5-tee course is designed to both accommodate and inspire golfers at every level of play.

Membership opportunities

Residents of Astor Creek enjoy Full Golf Membership, which includes access to the country club's comprehensive facilities, casual style of elegance, and passion for the game being celebrated here.

Resident & Invitational Golf Club Membership opportunities are available for this private, gated community.

A unique approach to homebuying

KOLTERHOMES® understands that the search for a new home can be overwhelming. That's why the premier developer has developed a simple recipe to help customers find the right community, build the ideal home, and enjoy their new life. New home professionals help you make the most perfect decision so you can live better, longer.

To learn more, visit AstorCreek.com or call 888.476.3017

NEW HOMES FROM THE $600,000S TO OVER $2 MILLION

Golf Course & Decorated Models Open Daily | 8975 SW Shinnecock Drive | Port St. Lucie, FL 34987

About Kolter Homes

Kolter Homes LLC, together with its affiliates (together with its affiliates, "Kolter Homes"), is focused on the development, construction, and sale of 500-1,500 for-sale single-family units, often as Cresswind branded, age-restricted, amenity-rich master-planned communities, with additional focus on smaller traditional and age-targeted add-on communities of 100-500 homes. Kolter Homes has sponsored over $12.9 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States.

The Kolter Group LLC is a private investment firm focused on real estate development and investment based in Delray Beach, Florida. The Kolter Group LLC (together with its affiliates, "Kolter") currently includes four residential development business units, detailed below. Kolter has sponsored over $24 billion of realized and in-process real estate projects throughout the southeastern United States (including Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee).

