Crowley Achieves ISO Distinctions for Quality and Safety Best Practices

"These ISO certifications are a result of months of teamwork, internal and external audits, and a refreshed safety and environmental assurance management system at Crowley," said Meaghan Atkinson, vice president of safety and environmental assurance at Crowley. "Our customers and partners can be assured that Crowley is deeply committed to safety, as these standards demonstrate, knowing that our team worked hard to meet the requirements of the Standard."

ISO standards are developed through expert consensus and serve as benchmarks for best practices across industries. Certification by ABS Quality Evaluations confirms that Crowley's services are distinctive among its industry peers, whether projects involve traditional maritime solutions or novel development for low- and zero-emission vessel design and other civil and marine projects.

About Crowley

Crowley is a private-held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company. For more than 130 years, its portfolio of businesses has provided innovative ocean and land transportation services for the commercial and government sectors. As a global ship owner and operator, Crowley serves 36 nations and island territories and is one of the leading employers of U.S. mariners. Visit http://www.crowley.com to learn more.

