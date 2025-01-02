Crowley Acquires Main Line Inc., Expanding Harbor Services with Mooring Capabilities

The addition of vessel mooring to our harbor services product offering ensures the highest levels of coordination between the critical services of vessel mooring and ship assist. Post this

"For decades, our customers have put their trust in Crowley to ensure their vessels arrive and depart ports safety and reliably," said James C. Fowler, senior vice president and general manager, Crowley Shipping. "The addition of vessel mooring to our harbor services product offering ensures the highest levels of coordination between the critical services of vessel mooring and ship assist. As a result, Crowley customers can have even more confidence their vessels will be docked and sailed without delay or incident."

A leading provider for more than a century, Crowley has deployed the industry's most technologically advanced and environmentally friendly tugboats, combining capability and cleaner emissions to support timely harbor operations.

About Crowley

Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with $3.5 billion in annual revenue, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3.2 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and subsidiaries can be found at http://www.crowley.com.

Media Contact

David DeCamp, Crowley, 904-727-4263, [email protected], www.crowley.com

Torey Vogel, Crowley, 904-726-4536, [email protected], www.crowley.com

SOURCE Crowley