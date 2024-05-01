Crowley and Teamsters Union Local 901 Reach New Agreement in Puerto Rico, Continuing Longtime Labor Partnership

We appreciate the Teamsters' trust in continuing our partnership to serve the island. This new agreement reiterates Crowley's commitment to Puerto Rico and our dedication to supporting the careers of people who keep the supply chain running seamlessly between the U.S. mainland and Puerto Rico. Post this

"We have successfully worked with the Teamsters Union to provide safe, efficient and reliable service since 1971, including through hurricane emergencies such as the response and rebuilding from Hurricane Maria," said Crowley's Ira Douglas, vice president, labor relations. "We appreciate the Teamsters' trust in continuing our partnership to serve the island. This new agreement reiterates Crowley's commitment to Puerto Rico and our dedication to supporting the careers of people who keep the supply chain running seamlessly between the U.S. mainland and Puerto Rico."

"This new five-year agreement will sustain continued stability and career opportunities for our people, operations and workforce in San Juan," said Teamsters Local 901 Secretary-Treasurer Argenis Carillo. "Providing quality, reliable service is made possible by quality, safe and efficient working conditions for our union team members in partnership with Crowley. The new agreement with Crowley ensures continuity that benefits Puerto Rico and its people."

Crowley is the longest serving U.S. maritime and logistics company in Puerto Rico, providing ocean transport of consumer and industrial supplies, vehicles, perishable groceries as well as medical and pharmaceutical supplies. The company operates vessels between the U.S. mainland and the commonwealth as well as warehouses, land transportation and liquefied natural gas (LNG) energy services.

"Crowley's dedicated, timely and reliable ocean shipping and supply chain services start with the dedication and hard work of the men and women operating the Isla Grande Terminal. We thank them for their continued trust and partnership serving our diverse customers in Puerto Rico," said Brett Bennett, senior vice president and general manager, Crowley Logistics.

Crowley has invested more than $550 million in Puerto Rico through LNG-fueled containerships, barge services, port infrastructure and service capabilities at Isla Grande Terminal. Crowley's investments in Puerto Rico extend beyond infrastructure into communities, including a partnership with Wreaths Across America to honor Puerto Rico's military veterans.

Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with $3.4 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3.2 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories through six business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Solutions, Crowley Land Transportation Services, Crowley Wind Services and Crowley Fuels. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and subsidiaries can be found at http://www.crowley.com.

