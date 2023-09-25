Crowley Appoints Kollin Fencil to Lead Fuels Business Unit

His strategic capabilities, understanding of the Alaska market, and focus on quality, safety and reliability for customers and our people will help lift our team to even greater success. Tweet this

"Kollin's strong leadership skills and broad experience in the energy space will enhance Crowley Fuels' leadership role in Alaska. His strategic capabilities, understanding of the Alaska market, and focus on quality, safety and reliability for customers and our people will help lift our team to even greater success," said Chief Operating Officer Ray Fitzgerald of Crowley.

Crowley Fuels division is one of Alaska's largest petroleum wholesale providers and serves 280 communities, many of them remote. The company provides transportation, distribution and sale of petroleum and various products, including aviation fuels and home heating oil, through a network of 16 terminals and a marine vessel fleet serving coastal and river waters.

Fencil earned a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Michigan State University. He also served as a U.S. Peace Corps volunteer, assisting health care education and teaching high school science in Tanzania.

