Crowley Appoints Senior Vice President and General Manager of Shipping

"As Crowley advances its next generation of maritime services, James Fowler is ideally suited to bring the vision and leadership to help our customers, people and partners bring to reality the ports and vessels of the future," said Chief Operating Officer Ray Fitzgerald of Crowley. "His strengths as a collaborative leader will help propel Crowley forward to deliver the sustainable, high performing solutions our customers and partners expect."

Crowley Shipping offers design, construction management and operation of a diverse range of vessels, port and offshore energy infrastructure, as well as advanced energy solutions including LNG. Its services include ship assist and harbor escort services, and offshore energy installation and project management. Besides vessel design and mariner engineering group Crowley Engineering Services, Crowley Shipping also operates and manages liquid energy tank vessels and global cargo ships.

While serving in various industry and community leadership roles, Fowler also serves on the board of the American Waterways Operators.

Fowler earned his Master of Business Administration with a specialization in finance from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from the Culverhouse College of Commerce and Business Administration at the University of Alabama.

About Crowley

Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with $3.4 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3.2 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories through five business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Solutions, Crowley Wind Services and Crowley Fuels. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and subsidiaries can be found at http://www.crowley.com.

