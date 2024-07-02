Crowley Awarded Major U.S. Contract to Continue Leading Defense Freight Transportation Services

There is no greater honor than to serve the logistics needs of our nation's military service members with the trust of the U.S. Department of Defense...We are humbled and immensely proud to continue delivering this critical transportation service for America's defense safely and reliably. Post this

"There is no greater honor than to serve the logistics needs of our nation's military service members with the trust of the U.S. Department of Defense. The lasting partnership built with USTRANSCOM is a privilege that the people at Crowley never take lightly as we ensure an efficient and effective supply chain for the military and other agencies' needs," said Ray Fitzgerald, Chief Operating Officer, Crowley. "We are humbled and immensely proud to continue delivering this critical transportation service for America's defense safely and reliably."

During its ongoing DFTS services, Crowley has received multiple high-performance ratings from USTRANSCOM and praise from the Defense Logistics Agency, and the company put in place technology solutions to maximize freight transportation efficiency and value.

As it enters the new contract (DFTS II), Crowley will also continue to utilize small businesses and diverse suppliers that help drive investment and resiliency in communities coast to coast, exceeding $600 million in diverse small business contracting. Crowley grew its network of carriers and suppliers by over 500%, tripling the minimum capacity needed to effectively service 300,000 movements annually of critical equipment and supplies.

About Crowley

Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with $3.5 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3.2 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and subsidiaries can be found at http://www.crowley.com.

Media Contact

David DeCamp, Crowley, 904-727-4263, [email protected], www.crowley.com

Torey Vogel, Crowley, 9047264536, [email protected], www.crowley.com

SOURCE Crowley