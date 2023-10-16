Crowley Awards Memorial Scholarship to Cal Maritime Cadets

Two Cal Maritime cadets recognized with memorial scholarships for their pursuit of a career in maritime.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crowley has awarded California State University Maritime Academy cadets Erin Hulti and Natalie Pierotti its Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarships, recognizing their achievements and interest in pursuing a career in the maritime industry. Each cadet demonstrates the company's values of integrity, sustainability and drive through their work and time spent on Crowley-managed vessels.

A junior from Astoria, Oregon, Hulti is pursuing a bachelor's degree in marine transportation. She has achieved the Dean's List for academic achievement and currently serves as the student affairs director for the academy's student government organization, ASCMA. Hulti recently completed a cadet shipping term aboard the Crowley-managed tanker American Endurance and expressed an eagerness to be a leadership example and resource for other women in the maritime industry.

Pierotti, a junior from San Francisco, California, is studying for a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering. In addition to achieving the Dean's List, Pierotti is a member of the women's rugby team and serves as the academic training officer for the academy's Second Engine Division. Pierotti recently completed a cadet shipping term aboard the American Endurance, earning the engineer tankerman person in charge certification (PIC). After graduation, she aspires to be a third assistant engineer on a tanker before seeking a master's degree in naval architecture.

To support the development of future maritime leaders, Crowley has provided more than $3 million dollars in financial assistance to more than 1,000 students studying at maritime academies and other select schools in the U.S. mainland, Alaska, Puerto Rico and Central America since 1984.

Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with $3.4 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3.2 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories through five business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Government Solutions, Crowley Wind Services and Crowley Fuels. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and subsidiaries can be found at http://www.crowley.com.

