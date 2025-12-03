Crowley Earns Environmental Achievement Honors for Combined 958 Years of Safe Operations

Crowley earns Environmental Achievement Awards for 108 Crowley-operated vessels that have collectively earned 958 years without an incident
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crowley has been recognized by the Chamber of Shipping of America (CSA) for its commitment to environmental stewardship, earning Environmental Achievement Awards for 108 Crowley-operated vessels that have collectively earned 958 years without an incident.
The awards celebrate companies and mariners who maintain the highest standards of safety and ecological protection. Crowley's achievement reflects its dedication to operational excellence across a diverse owned and managed fleet around the world.
"This recognition by the Chamber of Shipping of America is a powerful reflection of Crowley's unwavering focus on both operational safety and responsible stewardship," said Tucker Gilliam, vice president of fleet operations for Crowley Shipping. "This achievement celebrates our world-class mariners and shoreside operations teams, whose vigilance, professionalism and daily drive to uphold the highest standards are truly what deliver on this promise."
CSA's Environmental Achievement Awards are presented annually to vessels that have achieved at least two consecutive years of operation without a reportable marine pollution-related incident. Crowley's honored vessels span tugs, barges, government vessels, container ships and tank vessels, including articulated tug-barges, reinforcing the company's role as a leader in responsible maritime operations.
About Crowley
Crowley is a private-held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company. For more than 130 years, its portfolio of businesses has provided innovative ocean and land transportation services for the commercial and government sectors. As a global ship owner and operator, Crowley serves 36 nations and island territories and is one of the leading employers of U.S. mariners. Visit http://www.crowley.com to learn more.
