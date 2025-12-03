Crowley Earns Environmental Achievement Honors for Combined 958 Years of Safe Operations

This achievement celebrates our world-class mariners and shoreside operations teams, whose vigilance, professionalism and daily drive to uphold the highest standards are truly what deliver on this promise. Post this

"This recognition by the Chamber of Shipping of America is a powerful reflection of Crowley's unwavering focus on both operational safety and responsible stewardship," said Tucker Gilliam, vice president of fleet operations for Crowley Shipping. "This achievement celebrates our world-class mariners and shoreside operations teams, whose vigilance, professionalism and daily drive to uphold the highest standards are truly what deliver on this promise."

CSA's Environmental Achievement Awards are presented annually to vessels that have achieved at least two consecutive years of operation without a reportable marine pollution-related incident. Crowley's honored vessels span tugs, barges, government vessels, container ships and tank vessels, including articulated tug-barges, reinforcing the company's role as a leader in responsible maritime operations.

Pictured left to right: Garrett Huffman, Chairman, Board of Directors, Chamber of Shipping of America; Daniel Mock, Director, Security, Crowley; Nathan Beckett, Chief Officer, Golden State, Crowley; Jon Spirolopoulos, Captain, Vessel Acquisition Management, Crowley

About Crowley

Crowley is a private-held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company. For more than 130 years, its portfolio of businesses has provided innovative ocean and land transportation services for the commercial and government sectors. As a global ship owner and operator, Crowley serves 36 nations and island territories and is one of the leading employers of U.S. mariners. Visit http://www.crowley.com to learn more.

