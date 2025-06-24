Crowley Expands International Shipping with Inaugural Route Connecting U.S. Northeast and Central America

Maritime leader grows supply chain capabilities with Gloucester Terminals at Port of Philadelphia
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crowley, an international leader in logistics, marine and energy solutions, has announced a significant expansion of ocean shipping services with its first-ever route between the U.S. Northeast and Central America.
Utilizing Crowley's new, state-of-the-art Avance Class vessels, the five-day transit between the Port of Philadelphia's Gloucester Marine Terminal and ports in Guatemala and Honduras enables the most timely deliveries of food, apparel, industrial products and consumer goods to and from the Central America Northern Zone, which also includes El Salvador and Nicaragua. Crowley's Copán container ship will begin the first voyage on July 3 from Central American to Gloucester City, New Jersey, operated by Gloucester Terminals LLC, a client company of Holt Logistics Corp.
"Customers can count on us to support their growth wherever they operate, including now between Central America and the U.S. Northeast. This best-in-class, non-stop service with our new LNG-powered vessels will deliver the fastest transit times in the market," said Reinier van Delden, vice president of commercial operations at Crowley Logistics. "This means less inventory idle time, lower supply chain costs, and longer shelf life for critical products like fresh produce. With significant booking commitments already, we're excited to bring these vessels to Philadelphia to connect our global customers with access to the regional market using superior, reliable operations provided by Crowley and Gloucester Terminals."
Powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the best-in-class Avance vessels reflect Crowley's commitment to the maritime industry's innovation and environmental efficiency that provide the most effective solutions for customers.
"Marine service is an important pillar of Philadelphia's economy, and Gloucester Terminals is proud to be a partner with Crowley to accomplish this milestone for U.S-Central America trade," said Christian Holt, sales representative for Gloucester and Holt. "This new route creates faster and more efficient pathways connecting Northeast Atlantic business owners to international customers. We are thrilled to partner with Crowley, another generational family-owned business. Together, with over 200 years of dedicated customer service, we focus on creating jobs, driving economic growth, and making a positive impact in the Philadelphia-South Jersey communities."
The new route between Philadelphia and Central America expands on Crowley's operations in the Northeast Atlantic, where it has served Puerto Rico, the Eastern Caribbean and the Virgin Islands with a regular container service for more than 70 years.
About Crowley
Crowley is a private-held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company. For more than 130 years, its portfolio of businesses has provided innovative ocean and land transportation services for the commercial and government sectors. As a global ship owner and operator, Crowley serves 36 nations and island territories and is one of the leading employers of U.S. mariners. Visit http://www.crowley.com to learn more.
About Holt Logistics Corp.
Holt Logistics Corp. is a family-owned, single-source service provider of commercial, accounting, marketing, and technology services to marine terminal operators, warehouses, and logistics companies. Offering end-to-end port, warehouse, and logistics solutions, its vertically integrated solutions are designed to streamline and simplify customers' supply chains. The Packer Avenue, Gloucester, Pier 5, and Paulsboro marine terminals are renowned for highly productive and safe operations. Located in the Port of Philadelphia, these terminals have direct access to distribution routes that span across the United States. Visit http://www.holtlogistics.com to learn more.
