Crowley Expands Mooring Services at Los Angeles and Long Beach Ports

"The expansion of our mooring services into Los Angeles and Long Beach increases our capabilities to provide the highest coordination between the critical services of mooring and ship assist so vessels will arrive, berth and depart ports safely and efficiently," said Bannon Crowley, general manager of Crowley's ship assist and escort services. "As the needs of our customers evolve, we continue to offer value-added solutions, working closely with our ports and partners, including the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 13, to create services that make Crowley the leader that operators can depend on across the West Coast."

Crowley has more than a century of expertise and is a leader in the ship assist and escort industry. The company operates a high-performing, dependable U.S. tug fleet in the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach and other locations, with vessels tailored to efficiently and safely perform ship assist and escort services. Details on the fleet and its capabilities are available here.

About Crowley

Crowley is a private-held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company. For more than 130 years, its portfolio of businesses has provided innovative ocean and land transportation services for the commercial and government sectors. As a global ship owner and operator, Crowley serves 36 nations and island territories and is one of the leading employers of U.S. mariners. Visit http://www.crowley.com to learn more.

