Crowley Fortifies Puerto Rico Terminal with LNG-Fueled Microgrid

Scheduled for completion in early 2026, the microgrid project advances Crowley's long-term power reliability at its San Juan terminal while showcasing how its new microgrid service offering provides industrial or commercial operators with a highly resilient energy solution that delivers cost savings and a reduced carbon footprint.

Plans for the microgrid follow as Crowley commenced operation of American Energy, the first U.S.-flagged carrier to deliver LNG sourced from the U.S. mainland to the island. The company also delivers more than 94 million gallons of LNG annually through its LNG Truck Loading Facility in Peñuelas. It follows more than $550 million in investments Crowley has made to advance trade in the commonwealth through LNG-fueled containerships and related port infrastructure for its shipping and logistics services at its Isla Grande Terminal in San Juan.

Crowley is a private-held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company. For more than 130 years, its portfolio of businesses has provided innovative ocean and land transportation services for the commercial and government sectors. As a global ship owner and operator, Crowley serves 36 nations and island territories and is one of the leading employers of U.S. mariners. Visit http://www.crowley.com to learn more.

David DeCamp, Crowley, 904-727-4263, [email protected], www.crowley.com

Torey Vogel, Crowley, 904-726-4536, [email protected], www.crowley.com

