Crowley Honored as Top Company for Women in Transportation

"Being recognized as a top company for women is another testament to our dedication to creating an inclusive and empowering workplace where all can thrive. We appreciate the Women in Trucking Association," said Chief People Officer Megan Davidson of Crowley. "We believe that inclusion and empowering every employee is not just a choice but a strategic imperative for growth and success."

In 2022, Crowley took further steps to enhance its commitment to team members by creating a DE&I Strategic Plan that outlines the company's aspirations for the equitable progression of diverse talent and sets goals for women and other underrepresented groups across leadership and the workforce. The company was also recently honored for its contributions to diversity and inclusion in the workplace with the Corporate Diversity Award by the U.S. Chapter of WISTA, the Women's International Shipping and Trading Association.

About Crowley

Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with $3.4 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3.2 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories through five business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Government Solutions, Crowley Wind Services and Crowley Fuels. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and subsidiaries can be found at http://www.crowley.com.

