Crowley Honored as Top Company for Women to Work in Transportation by Women in Trucking Association

"We are thrilled to once again be recognized for our progress and commitment to supporting the progression of women at Crowley through career development programs and benefits that lead to their advancing roles that also propel Crowley as a business," said Chief People Officer Megan Davidson of Crowley. "We continue to build and grow investments in education, professional development and programs such as employee resource groups that provide platforms for success."

Crowley was also recently recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Top Company to Work For and a Top Company to Work For in Logistics and Transportation and the National Diversity Council as a Top Employer for Latino Leaders.

