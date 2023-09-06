Crowley Honored with Corporate Diversity Award from Women's International Shipping and Trading Association USA

Crowley is awarded the Corporate Diversity Award by Women's International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA) USA.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowley has been honored for its contributions to diversity and inclusion in the workplace with the Corporate Diversity Award by the Women's International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA) USA.
Recognized for its efforts to enhance its corporate culture and empower its people through diversity and inclusion programs, Crowley supports its more than 7,000 employees through resources such as employee-led business resource groups, professional development programs, safety training and community engagement.
"At Crowley, we value the unique perspectives, talents and ideas of our employees and believe they are what set our organization apart. We know that promoting an inclusive environment helps our people and our business succeed," said Parker Harrison, Chief Legal and Risk Officer, Crowley. "We are so honored to be recognized for our diversity and inclusion efforts by an organization whose sole purpose is the advancement of women in our industries. We will continue our efforts to foster a workplace that our employees are proud of and feel empowered to drive change within the organization and our industry."
Crowley has taken several steps to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace:
- Established the Inclusion, Diversity and Equity in Action (IDEA) Council, led by employees, to create and lead initiatives to drive an inclusive and supportive environment for team members.
Crowley has also made diversity and inclusion a fundamental part of its overall Sustainability commitment, including publicly disclosing and tracking key performance improvement goals in its annual Sustainability Report.
About Crowley
Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with $3.4 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3.2 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories through five business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Government Solutions, Crowley Wind Services and Crowley Fuels. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and subsidiaries can be found at http://www.crowley.com.
