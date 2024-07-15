Crowley Honored with Jones F. Devlin Awards for Outstanding Commitment to Safety

Crowley vessels and crews were honored by the Chamber of Shipping of America for achieving 554 cumulative years of accident-free service among its 67 recognized vessels.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crowley, through the achievements of the crews of 67 company-owned or -managed vessels, has again been honored for its safe operations with Jones F. Devlin Awards by the Chamber of Shipping of America.

The Jones F. Devlin Safety Award recognizes the skills and dedication of people and companies achieving high levels of safe vessel operations and protecting their people. Awarded vessels serve across the globe, including tugs, barges, commercial containerships, tank vessels including articulated tug-barges and government-managed vessels.