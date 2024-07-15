Crowley Honored with Jones F. Devlin Awards for Outstanding Commitment to Safety

Crowley vessels and crews were honored by the Chamber of Shipping of America for achieving 554 cumulative years of accident-free service among its 67 recognized vessels.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crowley, through the achievements of the crews of 67 company-owned or -managed vessels, has again been honored for its safe operations with Jones F. Devlin Awards by the Chamber of Shipping of America.
The Jones F. Devlin Safety Award recognizes the skills and dedication of people and companies achieving high levels of safe vessel operations and protecting their people. Awarded vessels serve across the globe, including tugs, barges, commercial containerships, tank vessels including articulated tug-barges and government-managed vessels.
With this award, Crowley was recognized for achieving 554 cumulative years of accident-free service among its recognized vessels, ranging from two to 23 years without a lost-time injury across its fleet.
"Earning the Devlin Awards underscores Crowley's steadfast commitment to safety and highlights the diligent efforts of our mariners," said Peter Sutton, vice president of marine safety operations for Crowley. "This achievement is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to maintaining the highest safety standards in the industry."
Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with $3.5 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3.2 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and subsidiaries can be found at http://www.crowley.com.
