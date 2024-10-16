Crowley Honors U.S. Military Members and Veterans Through Wreaths Across America

"Crowley's commitment to the communities they serve is undeniable. Their team is walking the talk and finding new ways to support the program however they can. We are so grateful for their partnership and for their help in sharing the mission!" Post this

The Jacksonville-based company will continue to provide its coast-to-coast logistics capabilities for ocean and land transportation and cross-docking services to deliver thousands of wreaths to participating cemeteries. In addition, hundreds of Crowley team members will join the thousands of volunteers placing wreaths at veterans' gravesites on Dec. 14, National Wreaths Across America Day.

"Our continuing partnership with Wreaths Across America reflects our deep respect and appreciation for the sacrifices of our military service members and the veterans who came before them to ensure the security of the U.S.," said Crowley's Phil Shook, senior vice president and general manager, Land Transportation Services. "As a leading defense and government logistics provider, Crowley is grateful and proud to support the mission to remember and honor their service and dedication that is so critical for our nation, from Puerto Rico to Alaska."

Crowley will serve as a 2024 top-level corporate supporter of Wreaths Across America. The company began its support in 2019 by serving as the primary ceremony sponsor for Puerto Rico, filling a void to ensure thousands of veterans laid to rest on the island are remembered for their service and sacrifice. Since then, it has continued to grow its support and volunteers in more locations, including Jacksonville, South Florida and Pennsylvania last year.

"The year-round mission of Wreaths Across America to Remember, Honor and Teach grows in communities nationwide each year thanks to the countless local volunteers and passionate partners like Crowley," said Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America. "Crowley's commitment to the communities they serve is undeniable. Their team is walking the talk and finding new ways to support the program however they can. We are so grateful for their partnership and for their help in sharing the mission!"

To learn more about Wreaths Across America and to sponsor a wreath for a veteran, visit http://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/crowley.

About Crowley

Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with $3.5 billion in annual revenue, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3.2 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and subsidiaries can be found at http://www.crowley.com.

Media Contact

David DeCamp, Crowley, (904) 727-4263, [email protected], www.crowley.com

SOURCE Crowley