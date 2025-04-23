Crowley Mariners Honored for Heroic Rescues by American Waterways Operators

Their swift responses exemplify the essential commitment to safety that defines Crowley's mariners and our operations, and we are honored to recognize their bravery. Post this

In another case, while serving aboard the Potomac Express, Second Mate Kevin Zapolski displayed bravery when he swiftly responded to a distress call after a fellow crew member fell into the water between the dock and the vessel. Zapolski deployed a life ring, provided critical support and coordinated with the crew, terminal staff and emergency responders to rescue the crew member.

"We are proud of Second Mate Zapolski as well as Capt. Breitfeller and the mariners of El Coqui for their dedication and heroic actions to ensure the safety of others" said Cal Hayden, vice president of marine operations for Crowley global ship management. "Their swift responses exemplify the essential commitment to safety that defines Crowley's mariners and our operations, and we are honored to recognize their bravery."

The AWO, the leading U.S. association for tug and barge operators, introduced the American Waterways HERO Awards in 2023 to honor the bravery and life-saving efforts of individuals in the American tugboat, towboat and barge industry. This award recognizes those whose actions prevent harm and protect lives on the water each day.

