Crowley Mariners Honored for Heroism and Safety Efforts at the 2025 Admiral of the Ocean Sea Awards

These mariners exemplify Crowley's unwavering commitment to safety, and their actions remind us why we continually invest in training, preparedness and innovation to protect lives and uphold the highest standards in maritime operations. Post this

The crew aboard Crowley's owned and operated vessel, El Coquí, earned AOTOS Mariner's Plaque for Heroism for their actions in the rescue of four U.S. boaters after their sailing vessel sank in the Atlantic Ocean north of the Dominican Republic. Responding to the U.S. Coast Guard's request for assistance, the El Coquí diverted from its regular route between Jacksonville, Florida, and San Juan, Puerto Rico route. Working alongside the U.S. Coast Guard and nearby vessel Bonanza, the crew successfully located, retrieved and transported the boater to safety.

"We are incredibly proud of our mariners aboard the Stena Immaculate and El Coquí for their lifesaving and heroic actions," said James C. Fowler, senior vice president and general manager of Crowley Shipping. "These awards are a testament to their courage, professionalism and dedication in moments of crisis. These mariners exemplify Crowley's unwavering commitment to safety, and their actions remind us why we continually invest in training, preparedness and innovation to protect lives and uphold the highest standards in maritime operations."

For more than 50 years, the AOTOS Awards, hosted annually by the United Seamen's Service, has recognized individuals and organizations whose leadership have advanced the maritime sector while safeguarding the welfare of American seafarers.

Photo credit: American Maritime Officers

Photo: Chief Mate Jaime Torres (center left) accepted the award on behalf of the El Coqui crew and Third Mate Jeff Griffin (center right) accepted the award on behalf of the crew of the Stena Immaculate.

About Crowley

Crowley is a private-held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company. For more than 130 years, its portfolio of businesses has provided innovative ocean and land transportation services for the commercial and government sectors. As a global ship owner and operator, Crowley serves 36 nations and island territories and is one of the leading employers of U.S. mariners. Visit http://www.crowley.com to learn more.

Media Contact

David DeCamp, Crowley, 904-727-4263, [email protected], www.crowley.com

Torey Vogel, Crowley, 904-716-4536, [email protected], www.crowley.com

SOURCE Crowley