Crowley Mariners Recognized with HERO Awards by American Waterways Operators

"In the moment that our mariners respond to save a life, they don't stop to think about how heroic their actions will be. They immediately respond because protecting life is in their DNA. While I'm proud of their heroic actions, I'm most proud of their character which drives them to instinctively respond in an emergency," said James C. Fowler, senior vice president and general manager of Crowley Shipping. "We appreciate AWO for recognizing our mariners, and Crowley extends our congratulations and sincere gratitude to the crews of the tugs Guard and Apollo for their outstanding achievements."

AWO established the American Waterways HERO award in 2023 to recognize the heroism of people of the American tugboat, towboat and barge industry whose actions prevent harm and save lives on the water every day.

"AWO is proud to issue these well-deserved awards to the crews of the Apollo and the Guard. Their actions exemplify the dedication to safety and the everyday bravery of our industry's men and women," said Michael Breslin, AWO Director of Safety & Sustainability. "Our waterways are a safer place because of them."

Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with $3.5 billion in annual revenue, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3.2 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and subsidiaries can be found at http://www.crowley.com.

