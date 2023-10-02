Crowley Names Dennis White to Lead Brokerage for Land Transportation

White's appointment is another key step in Crowley's expanding land transportation strategy and will play a key role in transforming the company into a leading solutions provider for land transportation services in North America across all modes.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Supply chain solutions leader Dennis White has been elevated to vice president of brokerage, leading Crowley's growth strategy in the sector. White's appointment is another important step in Crowley's expanding land transportation strategy and will play a key role in transforming the company into a leading solutions provider for land transportation services in North America across all modes. White was previously director of digital solutions at Crowley.
In his new role, based in Jacksonville, White will be responsible for carrying out the development of an enhanced carrier support team, leveraging technology for Crowley to be a leader in brokerage services, and business development for attracting and retaining customers. In recent years, Crowley has developed successful freight transportation services in the commercial and government sectors as part of its end-to-end logistics solutions to provide more flexibility, a network of multi-modal solutions and advanced analytics for customers.
"The brokerage sector represents a strategic opportunity for Crowley to leverage its supply chain management capabilities and bring more value to customers for land transportation services. Dennis' digital experience and expertise in supply chain management will drive our growth in this important and competitive sector," said Chief Operating Officer Ray Fitzgerald.
Prior to joining Crowley, White served in multiple leadership and management roles at DHL Supply Chain, Forward Air and C.H. Robinson Worldwide. He has a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Dayton.
About Crowley
Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with $3.4 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3.2 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories through five business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Solutions, Crowley Wind Services and Crowley Fuels. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and subsidiaries can be found at http://www.crowley.com.
