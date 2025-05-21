Crowley Names Vice President of Commercial for Land Transportation

We will lean on his leadership and expertise as we look to increase our integrated logistics solutions and deliver greater value and efficiency to our customers across the U.S. Post this

"Gunnar is an accomplished leader who brings a great deal of experience to help Crowley achieve its growth strategy in the land transportation and brokerage markets," said Phil Shook, senior vice president of Crowley Land Transportation. "We will lean on his leadership and expertise as we look to increase our integrated logistics solutions and deliver greater value and efficiency to our customers across the U.S."

Moriarty earned a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

About Crowley

Crowley is a private-held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company. For more than 130 years, its portfolio of businesses has provided innovative ocean and land transportation services for the commercial and government sectors. As a global ship owner and operator, Crowley serves 36 nations and island territories and is one of the leading employers of U.S. mariners. Visit http://www.crowley.com to learn more.

