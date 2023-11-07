Crowley Partners with Terraline to Lead Pilot Project for Electric Trucks

Partnering with Terraline for this pilot project can advance our progress to reach net-zero across all of our scopes and operations. Innovation is happening fast in our industry to meet our customers' increasing demand for transformational technologies like Terraline's Post this

"Change is coming to freight logistics at an incredible pace, and it's an industry imperative to serve that growth sustainably," said Graham Doorley, CEO and Founder, Terraline. "At Terraline, we have enormous goals around accelerating the adoption of electrification across freight fleets. Securing this agreement with such a forward-looking company like Crowley validates our team's hard work and gets the industry closer to meeting state and federal emissions mandates. Crowley's commitment to integrating Terraline trucks into its fleet strongly endorses our approach to rethinking trucking for the next century."

As Terraline's first U.S. partner, Crowley will provide valuable insight into the truck's performance and enable Terraline to continue the evolution of the technology throughout development.

Crowley provides land transportation across North and Central America for commercial and government customers, providing seamless, end-to-end logistics solutions with flexibility, a network of multi-modal solutions, and advanced customer analytics. The company recently accelerated its brokerage activities as part of its strategic growth strategy.

Zero-emission trucks provided by Terraline will also help inform lower-emission electrification improvements underway in Crowley's terminals and other facilities, including onsite equipment.

"Each day, Crowley works to become the most sustainable and innovative logistics company in the Americas as we grow our solutions that serve our customers and help our communities," said Crowley's Bob Weist, vice president, North America transportation. "Partnering with Terraline for this pilot project can advance our progress to reach net-zero across all of our scopes and operations. Innovation is happening fast in our industry to meet our customers' increasing demand for transformational technologies like Terraline's."

About Crowley

Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy, and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with $3.4 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3.2 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories through five business units: Crowley Logistics, Crowley Shipping, Crowley Solutions, Crowley Wind Services and Crowley Fuels. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and its subsidiaries can be found at http://www.crowley.com.

About Terraline

Terraline is revolutionizing the freight transportation industry by bringing to market the first clean-sheet, autonomous-ready, battery-electric heavy truck that boasts over 500 miles of range on a single charge. Terraline's vehicles are designed to maximize efficiency, reduce costs, and improve safety. Terraline was founded in 2021, built by alumni from Waymo, Tesla, Nikola, BMW, Ford, Faraday Futures, Rivian, and more, and backed by leading investors, including Trucks VC, Maniv Mobility, and Wireframe Ventures. Follow on LinkedIn.

