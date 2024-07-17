Crowley Promotes Walter Tague to Vice President of Sales and Supply for its Fuels Business

His vision and commitment to operational excellence will continue to drive our sales and supply initiatives forward. Post this

"Walt's broad experience and invaluable knowledge of the maritime and energy sectors have already made a significant and positive impact on our strategic capabilities within the region," said Kollin Fencil, senior vice president and general manager of Crowley Fuels. "His vision and commitment to operational excellence will continue to drive our sales and supply initiatives forward."

Tague earned a Bachelor of Science in Marine Transportation from the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point and is an active board member of the Alaska Chadux Network (ACN), serving as the chairman of the Best Practices Committee for the Alternate Planning Criteria for Tankers.

Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with $3.5 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3.2 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and subsidiaries can be found at http://www.crowley.com.

