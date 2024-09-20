Crowley Recognized as a Top Employer for Latino Leaders by the National Diversity Council

Inclusion is more than just creating a welcoming workplace; it is a strategic driver of success. By empowering our diverse employees to grow and be leaders, we are shaping the future of our company and industry. Post this

To further champion and invest in its Latino employee talent, Crowley established a Hispanic Business Resource Group (BRG), Mi Gente. The BRG aims to promote cultural exchanges at all levels and provide educational resources, such as "Rapidito Learning Session," a virtual educational series in Spanish that is open to all employees. These fast-paced sessions cover key strategic priorities, fostering employee growth and supporting the company's success through workforce development and engagement.

"Being recognized as a top employer for Latino talent by the National Diversity Council reflects our commitment to fostering a culture that fuels innovation and professional growth with a focus on inclusion," said Crowley's Chief People and Regulatory Officer Megan Davidson. "Inclusion is more than just creating a welcoming workplace; it is a strategic driver of success. By empowering our diverse employees to grow and be leaders, we are shaping the future of our company and industry."

In addition, Francheska Bensan, Crowley's vice president of human resources and compensation, was honored by the National Diversity Council as a 2024 National Top Latino Leader for her role in shaping Crowley's organization. Bensan, who is from Puerto Rico, has led major strategic initiatives to enhance Crowley's organizational vision and innovations. As an advocate for Latino talent at Crowley, she has supported initiatives to foster inclusivity and diversity within the organization, ensuring that diverse talent is recognized, supported and given equal growth opportunities.

These recognitions underscore Crowley's leadership in promoting diversity and inclusion, setting the standard for supporting Latino leaders in the workplace and beyond.

About Crowley

Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with $3.5 billion in annual revenue, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company. The Crowley enterprise has invested more than $3.2 billion in maritime transport, which is the backbone of global trade and the global economy. As a global ship owner-operator and services provider with more than 130 years of innovation and a commitment to sustainability, the company serves customers in 36 nations and island territories. Additional information about Crowley, its business units and subsidiaries can be found at http://www.crowley.com.

