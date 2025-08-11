Crowley Shipping Appoints New Leaders to Drive Advanced Energy Transportation and LNG Microgrid Growth

These key appointments reflect our strategic focus on accelerating growth in advanced energy solutions and LNG transportation. Post this

In addition, Tucker Gilliam, vice president of fleet operations, will expand his leadership responsibilities to include LNG bunkering and bulk distribution. This includes managing Crowley's bunker barge Progress, the largest LNG bunkering barge in North America, as well as its U.S.-flagged LNG carrier American Energy, which is dedicated to serving Puerto Rico. This is in addition to his current role overseeing the company's commercial and government deep-draft ship management business line. Gilliam's extensive maritime expertise provides crucial capabilities as Crowley's growth in LNG services continues to rapidly expand.

"These key appointments reflect our strategic focus on accelerating growth in advanced energy solutions and LNG transportation," said James C. Fowler, senior vice president and general manager of Crowley Shipping. "Jackie and Tucker's industry knowledge and growth-oriented mindsets will be instrumental as we deliver new innovations and value through our advanced energy distribution and microgrid capabilities for our customers and the communities in which we serve."

In addition to the operation of Progress and the American Energy, Crowley's expansion of LNG-related operations includes deployment of U.S.- and foreign-flagged LNG-powered containerships, management of LNG truck loading and ISO container delivery facilities, and the development of LNG-powered microgrids in the Caribbean. These initiatives reflect the company's long-term strategy to deliver more efficient and reliable energy solutions and reinforce its role as a leader in supporting the energy expansion in the U.S., as well as the Caribbean and Central America.

