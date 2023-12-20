Crowley Vessels and Crews Recognized for Environmental Achievement

This acknowledgment is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our mariners and underscores Crowley's commitment to sustainability and safety within its organization and the maritime industry. Post this

The Crowley-owned and -managed vessels recognized by the CSA span diverse categories, including tugs, barges, containerships, tank vessels and company-managed government ships operating globally.

"We are thrilled to be recognized once again for our safety and environmental stewardship," said Peter Sutton, vice president of health, safety, security and environment (HSSE) and operations integrity for Crowley Shipping. "This acknowledgment is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of our mariners and underscores Crowley's commitment to sustainability and safety within its organization and the maritime industry."

Pictured left to right: VADM Paul Thomas, Deputy Commandant for Mission Support, U.S. Coast Guard; Chief Engineer Thomas Mahoney, M/V Florida; Captain Timothy Burke, M/V Florida; Deputy Administrator Tamekia Flack, Maritime Administration (MARAD), U.S. Department of Transportation

