Crowley Vessels Recognized for Commitment to Safety with Jones F. Devlin Awards

At the same ceremony, the crew of Tug Guard, a Crowley-owned vessel, and the Potomac Express, a Crowley-managed container ship, were also recognized with the Ship Safety Achievement Award for their bravery in performing outstanding feats of safety.

"We are honored that the Chamber of Shipping for America has recognized 57 Crowley vessels and their crews for their outstanding professionalism and unwavering commitment to safety," said Peter Sutton, vice president of safety, quality and environment for Crowley Shipping. "Safety is at the core of everything we do, and this recognition highlights the dedication our mariners demonstrate every day. Congratulations to our mariners on this well-deserved honor."

Also honored with the Devlin Safety Awards for 53 accumulated accident-free years were seven Fairwater-owned or -operated vessels. Fairwater, established in 2024, is an independent U.S. company jointly and equally owned by Crowley and SEACOR, which integrated the companies' petroleum and chemical transportation vessels, capabilities and personnel to offer U.S. Jones Act shipping solutions.

