Crowley's Copán Expands Shipping Capabilities for U.S., Central America and Caribbean

These capabilities make the Avance Class vessels — pronounced in Spanish "ah-bahn-seh" with the English meaning of advance — uniquely suited to quickly transport perishable goods like food and pharmaceuticals, as well as retail products, apparel, breakbulk cargo between the U.S., Central America and the Dominican Republic. The 1,400-TEU (20-foot equivalent units) ships can serve diverse container sizes for dry cargo and feature capacity for 300 refrigerated containers in their weekly port calls.

"Copán and its sister ships continue our investments to innovate our frequent and fast ocean carrier capabilities to meeting the critical needs of customer in the U.S., Central America and the Dominican Republic," said Brett Bennett, senior vice president and general manager, Crowley Logistics. "These vessels build on Crowley's decades-long commitment for diverse and robust supply chain solutions in the Caribbean Basin while advancing LNG as a solution in the maritime industry's ongoing energy transition."

With its name, Copán and its sister ships embody Central America's rich cultural heritage while reflecting the beauty and significance of this extraordinary part of the world. Not far from the border with Guatemala, Copán is a former citadel with public squares that reveal its three main stages of development before the city was abandoned in the early 10th Century.

Crowley initiated service of the first ship in its Avance Class, Quetzal, in April, and two more ships are expected to initiate service this year under charter with Eastern Pacific Shipping.

Crowley is a private-held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company. For more than 130 years, its portfolio of businesses has provided innovative ocean and land transportation services for the commercial and government sectors. As a global ship owner and operator, Crowley serves 36 nations and island territories and is one of the leading employers of U.S. mariners. Visit http://www.crowley.com to learn more.

