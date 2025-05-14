Crown Castle Expands Partnership with CyFlare to Deliver Comprehensive Cybersecurity Solutions to Organizations Nationwide

Strategic alliance enhances Crown Castle's technology stack with 24/7 SOC services, next-gen threat detection, and enterprise-grade cybersecurity solutions.

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crown Castle, the nation's largest provider of shared communications infrastructure, is enhancing its strategic partnership with CyFlare, a leading MSSP delivering 24/7 threat protection and scalable cybersecurity operations, through a powerful portfolio of cybersecurity solutions called Cyber Defense, powered by CyFlare. This partnership enables Crown Castle to offer the latest cybersecurity solutions, including Cyber Defense Email Security and CMMC compliance, to assist customers in meeting the certification deadline of October 2025.

This alliance empowers Crown Castle to offer a comprehensive suite of security services — including next-gen SIEM/XDR, endpoint protection, email security, and vulnerability management — to help organizations achieve stronger security outcomes and meet growing compliance demands.

"We chose to partner with CyFlare because of their deep expertise, automation-first approach, and proven ability to deliver real security outcomes," said Jeff Baker, Senior Vice President of Fiber Sales and Marketing, Crown Castle. "Together, we're enabling customers to modernize their cybersecurity programs with enterprise-grade technology and services — delivered by a trusted, U.S.-based SOC."

As part of the offering, Crown Castle also brings a differentiated value proposition to the market with its strong expertise, strategic focus, and commitment to service at every step. Crown Castle's end-to-end technology expertise spans network solutions, dark fiber and transport, SASE/SD-WAN, and now fully managed cybersecurity — all under one roof.

CyFlare's 24/7/365 U.S.-based Security Operations Center (SOC) and open architecture platform allow seamless integration with existing IT environments. With over 350 integrations and 450+ prebuilt use cases, customers can rapidly adopt and operationalize advanced threat detection and response without ripping and replacing existing tools.

Key Highlights:

True MSSP services including fully-managed SIEM/XDR, endpoint, email, and vulnerability scanning solutions

24/7/365 U.S.-based SOC for continuous monitoring and response

98% automation of common response actions, reducing manual effort and response times

98.3% true positive rate — eliminating noise and allowing teams to focus on real threats

14-day health check trial to surface dormant threats in Microsoft 365 or email environments

"We're proud to continue our partnership with an industry leader like Crown Castle," said Joe Morin, CEO of CyFlare. "This collaboration extends the reach of our SOC and platform while bringing advanced cybersecurity capabilities to a wider range of enterprises. It's a partnership built on shared values and a mutual commitment to innovation, security, and customer success."

This expanded collaboration marks a significant step forward in Crown Castle and CyFlare's partnership. By combining deep cybersecurity expertise with end-to-end technology solutions, the two organizations are delivering measurable security outcomes and empowering enterprises to stay ahead of evolving threats. Together, they're shaping a more secure and resilient future for businesses nationwide.

About CyFlare

CyFlare is a leading Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) helping organizations simplify, automate, and scale their cybersecurity operations. With a 24/7 U.S.-based SOC, tool-agnostic platform, and hundreds of out-of-the-box integrations, CyFlare delivers measurable outcomes across managed XDR, vulnerability scanning, email security, and compliance services. As a channel-first provider, CyFlare enables resellers and service providers to embed and deliver security-as-a-service at scale.

