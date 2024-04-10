Crown Point Systems Participates in $2.8B Special Operations Command Award as Subcontractor to Peraton

Crown Point Systems has teamed with Peraton in its Special Operations Forces IT Enterprise Contract (SITEC) 3 Enterprise Operations & Maintenance (EOM) task order to provide USSOCOM high-quality IT platform and network services.

SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crown Point Systems, Inc., a leader in providing Secure C5ISR (Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) Solutions to federal agencies for over 15 years, today announced that it is participating in the $2.8B Special Operations Forces IT Enterprise Contract (SITEC) 3 Enterprise Operations & Maintenance (EOM) task order as a subcontractor to contract award winner, Peraton.

Crown Point Systems joins Peraton's world-class team to provide USSOCOM, its Component Commands, Theater Special Operations Commands (TSOCs), deployed forces, CIO/J6, and end-users with high-quality IT & A/V support services over a potential 8-year period.

"We are pleased to have earned the opportunity to deliver Crown Point Systems global capability and mission critical IT and AV support to USSOCOM," commented Ryan Marovish, CEO at Crown Point Systems. "Joining Peraton in this major engagement with a scope affecting more than 70,000 users world-wide is testament to our team's capabilities, focus, and commitment to supporting Special Operation Command's mission."

"Peraton brings a team of experienced and talented business partners including Crown Point Systems, to support the USSOCOM mission," said Tarik Reyes, president, Defense Mission and Health Solutions sector, Peraton. "Together we look forward to serving the global Special Operation Forces with the IT, network, AV and related resources they need to accomplish their mission."

About Crown Point Systems

Crown Point Systems is a leader in providing Secure C5ISR (Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) Solutions to federal agencies for nearly 15 years. With global capability, Crown Point Systems designs, builds, supports, and modernizes mission-critical IT and AV infrastructure including control rooms, operations centers, auditoriums, courtrooms, training rooms, digital signage, as well as data architecture and platforms. Related, Crown Point Systems provides accelerated procurement as an authorized reseller of over 1,000 hardware and software manufacturers and developers. Crown Point Systems is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Peraton

Peraton is a next-generation national security company that drives missions of consequence spanning the globe and extending to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. As the world's leading mission capability integrator and transformative enterprise IT provider, we deliver trusted, highly differentiated solutions and technologies that protect our nation and allies. Peraton operates at the critical nexus between traditional and nontraditional threats across all domains. The company serves as a valued partner to essential government agencies and supports every branch of the U.S. armed forces. Each day, our employees do the can't be done by solving the most daunting challenges facing our customers. Visit www.peraton.com to learn how we're keeping people around the world safe and secure.

