CrownLine Assesses Trump's VP Running Mate Short List for Compatibility & Electability

For chemistry and electability, CrownLine's assessment leveraging the CROWNLINE Method rates South Carolina Senator Tim Scott and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem as the top 2 choices for Trump, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis rated last.

The CrownLine assessment of Trump's VP candidate short list is made upon CrownLine founder and CEO Todd Anthony Person's reflection on, and analysis of, previous Presidential-VP running mates dating back to the Eisenhower era in the 1950s. Leveraging the CROWNLINE Method, developed by Person, birthdate relationship chemistry compatibility patterns could be seen in Eisenhower-Nixon; Clinton-Gore; and Obama-Biden.

The Birthdate Cards of Trump's Shortlisted VP Candidates

According to Person, the card alignment between Trump and two of the six candidates resembles the success patterns found in other presidential running mates dating back to Dwight D. Eisenhower's presidency in the 1950s. This topic will be covered extensively in an upcoming podcast that will be offered via the CrownLine Community platform aka Jupiter Column, available via subscription in March 2024. (For more information, send an email inquiry to [email protected].)

CrownLine Birthdate Compatibility Assessments

Donald Trump was born June 14 , his 2 Cards: 3Diamonds/AceSpades

was born , his 2 Cards: 3Diamonds/AceSpades Tim Scott was born September 19 , his 2 Cards: 5Clubs/3Diamonds

was born , his 2 Cards: 5Clubs/3Diamonds Kristi Noem was born November 30 , her 2 Cards: 3Hearts/5Clubs.

CrownLine Candidate Ratings & Rationale

Choice: Tim Scott and Donald Trump make a matching pair of 3Diamonds,



Choice: Kristi Noem and Donald Trump make a pair of 3's, first cards.

Below is a rationale for the remaining four individuals on Trump's short list for his VP running mate:



Choice: 4Diamonds/10Clubs-Vivek Ramaswamy

Ramaswamy and Trump are suited and connected 3Diamonds to 4Diamonds. But because Ramaswamy's 4 is in front of Trump's 3, makes the suited and connected less pristine. With Ramaswamy's 4 in front of Trump's 3, President Trump would be the one "supporting" Ramaswamy , whereas you'd want the reverse when you have a vice president supporting the president.



Choice: 9Diamonds/KingClubs-Tulsi Gabbard

The positive of the card alignment is they are matching first suits (Diamonds) Also, they are both odd-numbered first cards; but there is no making a pair, nor is there a suited and connected dynamic.



Choice: 7Hearts/JackHearts-Byron Donalds

There is no number match, no suit match, no pairs, no suited and connected dynamic.



Choice: 10Clubs/8Diamonds- Ron DeSantis

Taking the suits away, Ron DeSantis and Mike Pence have the same two numbers (10s and 8s). We all know how Pence and Trump had a huge falling out. It is within reason to believe that DeSantis and Trump, who have a cold relation as is, would have a similar disjointed relationship.

Says CrownLine Founder and CEO Todd Person, "Historical data starting with President George Washington to President Dwight D. Eisenhower to today shows that making a pair gives the candidate a significant chance for success."

According to Person's research, Eisenhower/Nixon, Clinton/Gore, Obama/Biden all had a CROWNLINE Method success pattern. Look forward to details in an upcoming podcast that will be available on the CrownLine Community Jupiter Column Platform, which will be available by subscription starting at a TBD date in March 2024.

To view the complete presentation on CrownLine's determination that Scott and Noem are the top two choices for Trump, send an email to [email protected] and CrownLine will email it to you.

Todd Anthony Person, CrownLine Founder and CEO and founder of the CROWNLINE Method, is available to be interviewed by media, and can answer questions about the VP candidate shortlist assessment.

About CrownLine

CrownLine is a start-up focused on educating, entertaining and engaging people interested in identifying positive, and avoiding negative, human relationship chemistry. The Los Angeles, Calif.-based company, founded by Todd Anthony Person, has an objective of making a positive impact on the epidemic of loneliness, bullying, and isolation.

CrownLine has a proprietary method for illuminating human relationships chemistry, which fuses certain tenets of mathematics (e.g. Fibonacci sequence, sacred geometry); neuroscience; psychology, and astrology. At the heart of propelling CrownLine's mission is The CROWNLINE Method, which enables us to recognize how birthdates correlate to certain numbers and suits on cards, identifying patterns of birthdates and certain outcomes according to specific periods of time – daily, weekly, monthly, yearly, and even into 7- and 13-year cycles.

CrownLine offers its community members tools and 'playbook' to understand which individuals are best to link up with – be it for a friend, best friend, mentor, business associate, sports teammate, or even soulmate.

For more information, visit www.crownline.io

Media Contact

Michael Krems, CrownLine, 1 8054968166, [email protected], www.crownline.io

