CROWNLINE Method Founder Uncovers the Success DNA of Iowa Hawkeyes Women's Team as It Advances to NCAA Basketball Final Four Play This Weekend

Said CROWNLINE Method founder Todd Anthony Person , "Time and time again, we see patterns whereby specific birth dates achieve positive alignment with other certain birth dates, with teams attaining greatness when there is birth date alignments between players and the head coach. The Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball head coach Lisa Bluder , superstar guard Caitlin Clark , and the remaining team's starters have phenomenal relationship chemistry typical of championship-caliber athletic teams."

CrownLine has a proprietary method for illuminating human relationship chemistry, which fuses certain tenets of mathematics (e.g. Fibonacci sequence, sacred geometry); neuroscience; psychology, and astrology. At the heart of propelling CrownLine's mission is The CROWNLINE Method, which enables CrownLine to recognize how birthdays correlate to certain numbers and suits on playing cards, identifying patterns of birthdays and certain outcomes according to specific periods of time -- daily, weekly, monthly, yearly, and even into 7- and 13-year cycles.

As one of the most recognizable faces in women's college basketball, Caitlin Clark leads the Hawkeyes and the entire nation in scoring. Clark continues to guide her team through another successful year as she will be most likely the first pick of the WNBA Draft. The six-foot senior became Iowa's all-time top scorer this season and all-time leading NCAA basketball scorer. She logged a season-high 45 points against Ohio State in late January and scored 41 points in the team's victory over Louisiana State University (LSU) in the 'Sweet Sixteen' round of the NCAA tournament.

Here are some key takeaways from the CrownLine assessment of the Iowa Hawkeyes women's basketball team as they advance to the Final Four of the NCAA Basketball Tournament.

Four of the five starters for Iowa have the same first card suit (Diamonds) as head coach Lisa Bluder , who is a 'Double Diamond' (5Diamonds/9Diamonds).

. First off-the-bench (non-starter) player Addison O'Grady (10Clubs/8Diamonds is suited and connected second cards with Coach Bluder (O'Grady's 8Diamonds to Bluder's 9Diamonds).

"Caitlin Clark's high basketball IQ and wisdom beyond her years is evident in her great leadership, which is reflected by her 5Diamonds/KingClubs birthday – the King of Clubs being the supreme card in the 52-cards deck," said Person. "Indeed, Caitlin is a class act –with identical first and second cards (5Diamonds/KingClubs) of tennis great Roger Federer, a highly respected leader in the world of professional sports."

Iowa Basketball Coach & Starting Lineup

Coach — Lisa Bluder, 5Diamonds/9Diamonds

G — Caitlin Clark , 5Diamonds/King of Clubs, same first card as Coach Bluder

, 5Diamonds/King of Clubs, same first card as Coach Bluder G — Kate Martin , Queen of Diamonds/5Hearts

, Queen of Diamonds/5Hearts G- Sydney Affolter , 7Diamonds/9Clubs

, 7Diamonds/9Clubs G — Gabbie Marshall , 4Clubs/2Diamonds

, 4Clubs/2Diamonds F — Hannah Stuelke , 5Diamonds, Jack of Diamonds, same first card as Coach Bluder

Examining An Individual's Performance According to Periods of Time/Cycles

One of the advantages of CROWNLINE Method's tools is the ability to identify certain periods of time that can be advantageous for an individual to attain noteworthy success, according to their birthday and associated cards of the 52-card deck of playing cards.

Having an 8Diamonds in any CROWNLINE time cycle — but especially in a yearly cycle — can produce off-the-charts outcomes for an individual.

Basketball superstar Caitlin Clark turned 22 on January 22, 2024. What makes this year exceptional for Caitin is:

–She broke Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record;

–She led Iowa to the Big Ten Championship;

-She was the NCAA Women's Player of the Year;

–She will be most likely be the number one pick in the WNBA draft

–She was invited to the 14-player U.S. national training team roster, and the only college player included. From this roster eventually 12 will be selected to represent Team USA in the Summer Olympics in France.

To obtain from CrownLine a visual and detailed analysis and explanation about Caitlin Clark's phenomenal year, send an email with the subject header being "Cyclical Caitlin" to [email protected].

About CrownLine

CrownLine, LLC is a start-up focused on educating, entertaining and engaging people interested in identifying positive human relationships. The Los Angeles, Calif.-based company, founded by Todd Anthony Person, has an objective of taking on the epidemic of loneliness, bullying, and isolation.

CrownLine offers its community members tools and 'playbook' to understand which individuals are best to link up with -- be it for a friend, best friend, mentor, business associate, sports teammate, or even soulmate.

For more information, visit www.crownline.io

