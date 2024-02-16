CrownLine to Launch 'Jupiter Column': Community for People to Leverage Proprietary Method Illuminating Human Relationship Chemistry

CrownLine will offer its community members tools and 'playbook' to understand which individuals are best to link up with – be it for a friend, best friend, mentor, business associate, sports teammate, or even soulmate. Post this

The Advent of The CROWNLINE Method

Just as there are different symbols and diagrams used to solve geometry, chemistry, and engineering, in the CrownLine Method, a regular deck of playing cards with its Symbols (Suits), Numbers and Colors all have a meaning in providing relationship compatibility insights on a particular person at hand, according to their birthdate.

The deck of playing cards was originally used as a calendar: there are 52 cards representing the 52 weeks in the year. There are (4) suits representing the four seasons. Hearts representing Spring, Clubs representing Summer, Diamonds representing Fall and Spades representing Winter. Each season has (13) weeks, and each suit has thirteen cards. There are (12) Face cards and there are twelve months and (12) astrological signs. If you add up all the Hearts, Clubs, Diamonds, and Spades with Ace being (1) and King being (13) you get 364. Add December 31st being the day of 1 ¼ and you now get 365 ¼ days which is an entire year.

A love relationship break-up was the catalyst for Person discovering a book on birthdays and playing cards. Not believing in Tarot cards and thinking that there was no way that something relating to playing cards could be remotely accurate, Person was surprised by the accuracy of the book called "The Mystic Quadrate System" by Thomas Morrell. Over time, Person made improvements and finally developed a new system that incorporated his own theories and algorithms. Person would name that new system the 'CROWNLINE Method'.

Via the CROWNLINE Method, Person was able to recognize how birthdates correlated to certain numbers and suits on the cards – and he identified patterns in which certain cards could match well or be divisive with other cards. Furthermore, Person was able to identify patterns of birthdates and certain outcomes according to specific periods of time – daily, weekly, monthly, yearly, and even into 7- and 13-year cycles.

More Than 2,500 Case Studies Validate CROWNLINE Method

Over the years Person created more than 2,500 case studies of human relationship chemistry by examining individual relationships in music & entertainment, sports, business, and personal relationships. Says Person, "I was able to identify patterns to the point where I can confidently say, 'Once is chance, twice is coincidence, but three or more times is a pattern."

Some of the case studies can be accessed via CrownLine's 'Suited & Connected'© Newsletter. (For access to two free issues of Suited & Connected©, send an email to [email protected])

Jupiter Column Member Monthly Subscription Levels to Start at $19.99

CrownLine's Jupiter Column community platform will be functional and open to subscribers in March 2024. Via an 'app' that CrownLine Members can download to their smart phones and/or laptops or desktop computers, a personal dashboard will provide entrance to a portal to a platform that hosts a variety of Jupiter Column features such as:

An assessment of an individual's "Life Cards", "Charm Bracelet", as well as their "Family Tree", which identifies patterns in their relationships with family members.

A 52-Week Online Subscription as well as access to archived issues of the 'Suited & Connected' Newsletter, which features exclusive CrownLine-produced case studies capturing patterns in the worlds of music & entertainment, sports, business, and world history.

Admission to live and taped 'podcasts' featuring CROWNLINE Method tutorials by Todd Anthony Person and guest speakers.

and guest speakers. Live Group Room Chat for 'same card', "same suit" and "suited and connected" club members, as well as interest groups chat rooms.

Periodic 1-on-1 'life coaching' sessions with Todd Anthony Person

Tickets to Jupiter Column group viewings of movies playing in metropolitan theaters (e.g. romantic comedies, buddy movies, and award-winning films)

Invitation to a highly exclusive annual weekend retreat in Costa Rica and other TBD destinations around the world

Taking on The U.S. Epidemic of Loneliness, Bullying and Isolation

According to the U.S. Surgeon General, while the epidemic of loneliness and isolation is widespread and has profound consequences for our individual and collective health and well-being, there is a medicine hiding in plain sight – social connection.

Says the U.S. Surgeon General, "Social connection is beneficial for individual health and also improves the resilience of our communities. Evidence shows that increased connection can help reduce the risk of serious health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, and depression. Communities where residents are more connected with one another fare better on several measures of population health, community safety, community resilience when natural disasters strike, prosperity, and civic engagement."

A new study co-led by UCLA Health and the University of Glasgow, found that young teenagers who develop a strong distrust of other people as a result of childhood bullying are substantially more likely to have significant mental health problems as they enter adulthood compares to those who do not develop interpersonal trust issues. The study, published in the journal Nature Mental Health on Feb. 13, 2024, is believed to be the first to examine the link between peer bullying, interpersonal distrust, and the subsequent development of mental health problems, such as anxiety, depression, hyperactivity, and anger.

The findings come amid growing public health concerns about the mental health of youth. Recent studies by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 44.2% of sampled high school students in the United States reported being depressed for at least two weeks in 2021, with one in 10 students who were surveyed having reported attempted suicide that year.

"Having confidence in one's relationships is key to mental health, and CrownLine intends to develop mentorship programs as part of its community relations efforts," commented Person.

About CrownLine

CrownLine is a start-up focused on educating, entertaining and engaging people interested in identifying positive, and avoiding negative, human relationship chemistry. The Los Angeles, Calif.-based company, founded by Todd Anthony Person, has an objective of making a positive impact on the global war against the epidemic of loneliness, bullying, and isolation.

CrownLine has a proprietary method for illuminating human relationships chemistry, which fuses certain tenets of mathematics and numerology, astrology, neuroscience and psychology. At the heart of propelling CrownLine's mission is The CROWNLINE Method, which enables us to recognize how birthdates correlate to certain numbers and suits on cards, identifying patterns of birthdates and certain outcomes according to specific periods of time – daily, weekly, monthly, yearly, and even into 7- and 13-year cycles.

CrownLine offers its community members tools and 'playbook' to understand which individuals are best to link up with – be it for a friend, best friend, mentor, business associate, sports teammate, or even soulmate.

For more information, go to www.crownline.io

