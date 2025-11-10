Cruises.com Launches Cyber Deals Featuring Double Rewards and Exclusive Cruise Deals

"Cyber Week is the perfect time for travelers to start planning ahead for their next cruise," said Rosemarie Reed, senior vice president of marketing for Cruises.com. "With our Double Rewards promotion, guests can get more value from every booking." Post this

Double Rewards, Minimal Cost

These Cyber Deals are designed to maximize value without the financial commitment:

Lock In for Just $25: Travelers can lock in a cruise for as little as $25 per cabin on select itineraries, covering a wide variety of destinations and durations through 2027. This removes the barrier to entry for booking a future trip.

Double Rewards Points: Customers who book an eligible cruise will earn twice the rewards, which can be redeemed for valuable perks like onboard spending, cash back, and more. Points activate two months before departure, giving travelers time to enhance their experience before setting sail.

Earn Twice: Not only will travelers earn Cruises.com Rewards points, but they will also earn cruise line loyalty benefits.

Stackable Savings: These exclusive deals can be stacked on top of all the cruise line offers, ensuring customers receive the deepest discounts and most value available.

"Cyber Week is the perfect time for travelers to start planning ahead for their next cruise," said Rosemarie Reed, senior vice president of marketing for Cruises.com. "With our Double Rewards promotion, guests can get more value from every booking, and the option to secure a cruise for just $25 makes reserving a dream vacation more accessible than ever."

To find your next cruise and secure these limited-time offers, visit Cruises.com or call 1-800-288-6006 to speak with an expert Travel Advisor.

For full offer details, terms, and conditions, visit Cruises.com/promotion/terms-and-conditions.do.

