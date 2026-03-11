Cruises.com Launches Limited-Time Luxury Cruise Sale with Exclusive Offers and Rewards

Offers include exclusive rates, onboard spending and prepaid gratuities on select luxury cruise lines
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cruises.com, one of the nation's leading cruise vacation retailers, announces the launch of its limited-time Luxury Cruise Sale running now through March 31, 2026. This sale offers travelers exclusive savings and added perks on select luxury ocean and river cruises. The month-long promotion features special offers from several leading luxury cruise lines, along with additional value through the Cruises.com Rewards program.
"Whether you are already a seasoned luxury cruiser or have been dreaming of sailing on a luxury cruise line, it's the ideal moment to plan that lavish escape," said Rosemarie Reed, senior vice president of marketing for Cruises.com. "During this sale, you are sure to get the best value and on top of the cruise deals, you can earn Rewards points, which you can redeem for cash to use on your cruise."
The Cruises.com Luxury Cruise Sale includes offers from leading luxury cruise lines.
Featured offers include:
- Exclusive: up to $2,300 to spend onboard on dining, spa treatments, excursions and more
- Exclusive: up to $2,000 off select sailings
- All-inclusive cruise fares
- Prepaid gratuities on select sailings
- Reduced fares and limited-time bonus savings
- Earn 10 points per $1 spent and redeem cash for your cruise
Cruises.com's dedicated Personal Cruise Concierge team assists travelers every step of the way, from selecting the perfect itinerary to arranging flights, hotel stays, onboard reservations and special requests. The goal is to provide a seamless planning experience.
The Luxury Cruise Sale runs through March 31st and features limited time offers on a wide range of luxury cruise itineraries worldwide.
For more information about the Luxury Cruise Sale, visit Cruises.com or call 1-800-288-6006 to speak with an expert Travel Advisor.
About Cruises.com
Cruises.com is the smart way to book. Our team of Travel Experts makes it easy to find and book the perfect cruise, offering a seamless, stress-free experience. Customers enjoy all cruise line promotions plus unlock exclusive perks through Cruises.com Rewards. For more information, visit Cruises.com, like us on Facebook at Cruises.com, or follow us on Instagram@cruisescom.
Media Contact
Lakecia Gayle, Cruises.com, 877-958-7447, [email protected], https://www.cruises.com/
