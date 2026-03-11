Cruises.com Launches Limited-Time Luxury Cruise Sale with Exclusive Offers and Rewards

"Whether you are already a seasoned luxury cruiser or have been dreaming of sailing on a luxury cruise line, it's the ideal moment to plan that lavish escape," said Rosemarie Reed, senior vice president of marketing for Cruises.com. Post this

The Cruises.com Luxury Cruise Sale includes offers from leading luxury cruise lines.

Featured offers include:

Exclusive: up to $2,300 to spend onboard on dining, spa treatments, excursions and more

Exclusive: up to $2,000 off select sailings

All-inclusive cruise fares

Prepaid gratuities on select sailings

Reduced fares and limited-time bonus savings

Earn 10 points per $1 spent and redeem cash for your cruise

Cruises.com's dedicated Personal Cruise Concierge team assists travelers every step of the way, from selecting the perfect itinerary to arranging flights, hotel stays, onboard reservations and special requests. The goal is to provide a seamless planning experience.

The Luxury Cruise Sale runs through March 31st and features limited time offers on a wide range of luxury cruise itineraries worldwide.

For more information about the Luxury Cruise Sale, visit Cruises.com or call 1-800-288-6006 to speak with an expert Travel Advisor.

