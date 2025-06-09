Cruises.com Launches 'World's Largest Cruise Sale' with Exclusive Deals Across All Major Cruise Lines

The World's Largest Cruise Sale offers something for every type of traveler," said Rosemarie Reed, senior vice president of marketing for Cruises.com. Post this

"Whether you're planning a romantic getaway, a family adventure, or a solo escape, the World's Largest Cruise Sale offers something for every type of traveler," said Rosemarie Reed, senior vice president of marketing for Cruises.com. "This is the only time of year when exclusive offers from every major cruise line are available all at once, making it the perfect opportunity to plan your next vacation."

In addition to promotional offers, Cruises.com customers can earn double points through the Cruises.com Rewards program, maximizing value on future travel.

Cruises.com Rewards Program Highlights

Earn double points on every booking: Accumulate points on every cruise line booked through Cruises.com.

Streamlined loyalty management: Conveniently store all cruise line loyalty numbers in one central location.

Maximize benefits: Stack Cruises.com Rewards points with cruise line loyalty programs and credit card perks for even greater savings.

Personalized offers: Receive exclusive promotions, including military discounts and customized deals based on your preferences.

Flexible redemption: Redeem points for onboard spending, cash back, travel perks, brand merchandise, and more—even on current booking.

As the world's largest seller of cruises, Cruises.com provides unmatched access to exclusive deals and expert advice, ensuring travelers secure the best possible cruise vacation.

For more information about the World's Largest Cruise Sale, visit Cruises.com or call 1-800-288-6006 to speak with an expert Travel Advisor.

About Cruises.com

Cruises.com is the smart way to book. Our team of Travel Experts makes it easy to find and book the perfect cruise, offering a seamless, stress-free experience. Customers enjoy all cruise line promotions, plus unlock exclusive perks through Cruises.com Rewards. For more information, visit Cruises.com, like us on Facebook at Cruises.com, or follow us on Instagram @cruisescom.

Media Contact:

Lakecia Gayle

Public Relations Specialist

World Travel Holdings

[email protected]

617-587-6751

